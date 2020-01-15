Let me have a go! Eager squirrel tries to grab Rubik’s cube off player 

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Printed: 16:13 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:21 EST, 15 January 2020

That is the cute second an keen squirrel tries to take a flip in enjoying with a Rubik’s dice.

Leo Higgins was out in Zion Nationwide Park, Utah, along with his beloved Rubik’s dice late final yr.

To his shock a squirrel got here inside just a few toes of the group he was with and began to indicate an curiosity within the dice.

Leo Higgins was out in Zion Nationwide Park, Utah, along with his beloved Rubik’s dice late final yr. To his shock a squirrel got here inside just a few toes of the group he was with and began to indicate an curiosity within the dice

Mr Higgins bends down to indicate the curious critter the intense colors and snappy actions of the puzzle.

Footage then reveals the squirrel reaching his little paws out in the direction of the Rubik’s dice and making an attempt to mimic the intricate actions Mr Higgins is performing.

He desperately tries to seize the dice and seems enthralled by Mr Higgins’s skill with it.

Footage then reveals the squirrel reaching his little paws out in the direction of the Rubik’s dice and making an attempt to mimic the intricate actions Mr Higgins is performing

One onlooker could be heard saying: ‘He needs to take that to his home!’

Whereas one other muses on a brand new title for the Rubik’s dice and says: ‘Squirrel dice.’

One other passerby means that the little squirrel needs to have a go at fixing the puzzle himself and says: ‘He needs to strive!’