'Let Them...': Mamata Banerjee Draws Battlelines Over Population Register

Mamata Banerjee has already stopped work on the NPR in Bengal.

Kolkata:

Bengal will skip the Centre’s assembly on Nationwide Inhabitants Register, which will probably be held in Delhi on January 17. Making the announcement in Kolkata at present, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned, “Let them (the Centre) pull my government down if they like”.

Ms Banerjee, one of many fiercest critics of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the primary to cease the method of Nationwide Inhabitants Register in her state by means of a proper order and mentioned if the BJP needs to implement Nationwide Registry of Residents in Bengal, it may possibly occur “over my dead body”.

Final week, she underscored her stance, calling herself the “peheradaar” (guard) of residents’ rights.

“As your pehradaar, if anybody comes to grab your rights, they must do it over my useless physique. Not earlier than that. It’s not going to be straightforward. Do not concern faux rumours, conspiracies,” she mentioned whereas talking at a public assembly in South 24 Parganas district.

The Nationwide Inhabitants Register was anticipated to do the groundwork for the Nationwide Register of Residents, the massive authorities initiative that has been rolled out in Assam. The federal government mentioned process is supposed to flush out unlawful migrants from the nation, however critics have mentioned that it’s skewed towards the Muslims.

In December, the Union cupboard permitted a proposal to replace the NPR that will probably be carried out in each state besides Assam. However following widespread protests over the NRC and contentious residents’ listing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union house minister Amit Shah mentioned there isn’t any discuss of countrywide NRC as of now.

Two days in the past, 20 opposition events met in Delhi and determined that Chief Ministers who’ve refused to permit Nationwide Register of Residents and the citizenship legislation of their states should droop the method of Nationwide Inhabitants Register.

The NPR has already been placed on maintain in Kerala. Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states have additionally declared that they might not implement it.