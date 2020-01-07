“Let Us Make New Beginning”: JNU Vice Chancellor Amid Outrage Over Attack

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh Kumar spoke to reporters at present

New Delhi:

The horrific mob assault on college students and academics of Delhi’s JNU was “very unfortunate and painful to us all”, Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar stated this afternoon, two days after a gaggle of masked goons carrying iron rods and sledgehammers barged into the campus and went on a rampage that left 34 folks injured.

In his feedback Mr Kumar described Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) as an establishment “known for debates and discussions” and stated college officers would work exhausting to make sure normalcy returns as quickly as potential.