“Let’s Talk #WithoutFilter,” PM Tells Students At ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Pariksha Pe Charcha occasion in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as we speak inspired a #withoutfilter dialogue with 1000’s of schoolchildren at his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” occasion to deal with questions on examination stress.

“Let’s start talking then, as they say, #WithoutFilter. We’ll talk like friends, mistakes can happen. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too…” PM Modi mentioned, grinning at his younger viewers at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium.

“I thought I should host this programme, take some work off your parents’ hands – after all I am part of your family too right?”

The very first query was requested by a pupil who confessed that the considered board exams was a “mood-off” for her.

In his reply, PM Modi associated how scientists at ISRO overcame their dismay after the failure to land Chandrayaaan’s lander on the moon final yr.

“We can learn lessons of success even in our failure. We cannot let demotivation defeat us,” he mentioned.

Starting the dialogue, the Prime Minister mentioned interacting with youngsters by this annual occasion “touched his heart the most”.

That is the third version of “Pariksha Pe Charcha“. Some 2,000 college students and lecturers attended the occasion; 1,050 college students had been chosen by an essay competitors.

“Dialogue on exams, @examwarriors and the ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” are part of an endeavour to assist our dynamic college students and guarantee them that we’re all with them as they put together for his or her exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!” PM Modi tweeted earlier.

The scholars had been short-listed on the idea of essays submitted by them on 5 topics – Gratitude is Nice, Your Future Will depend on Your Aspirations, Inspecting Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Steadiness is Useful.