Letters: A holiday treat from the Colorado Symphony; Lower the age limit for work; Buy, use, toss, repeat (12/25/19)

A vacation deal with from the Colorado Symphony

In 2019, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra had an auspicious starting with Itzhak Perlman’s efficiency of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. This previous weekend’s denouement featured performances of Handel’s “Messiah — Awakening.” Written greater than 250 years in the past within the sparse span of 24 days, “Messiah” has been carried out many occasions by the CSO — by no means higher than this yr’s rendition, which included soloists and members of the refrain transferring and appearing on stage and thru the viewers.

It was actually impressed, and needs to be reprised in 2020. Kudos to refrain director Duain Wolfe, the good CSO singers, the excellent baroque-sized orchestra carried out by Taylor Martin, the soloists and everybody who introduced a brand new perspective to a masterwork. Lastly, it was great to be part of a united viewers that stood, per custom, for the “Hallelujah” refrain. A Christmas celebration at its best.

John Leopold, Centennial

Decrease the age restrict for work

Re: “Feeding a need,” Might 19 information story

Whereas most individuals assume that having 16 because the age restrict to start out working is defending youngsters, I disagree, as a result of numerous youngsters must develop up quick attributable to household points. I imagine Denver ought to decrease the age restrict on work as a result of some folks want to start out early to handle themselves or members of the family. By reducing the age to work, it should assist youngsters who left residence or acquired kicked out handle themselves.

Some folks must handle themselves at an early age due to abuse and neglect. If we decrease the age restrict to work, malnourished youngsters will be capable to pay for meals. Lots of people’s households aren’t capable of pay for meals to allow them to eat. Many youngsters’ mother and father don’t have a job or sufficient cash to purchase meals for his or her youngsters. Reducing the age restrict to work will enable youngsters who’ve been faraway from their houses to be taught to handle themselves.

Quite a lot of folks have misplaced their mother and father and have no one else to take care of them, apart from perhaps foster houses. There are children who don’t have cash for meals and are ravenous. Children want jobs to handle themselves.

Jashalah Jordan, Denver

Purchase, use, toss, repeat

I really like the outside and have for so long as I can bear in mind. The blue skies, heat solar, contemporary air. Nothing beats the outside, and we have to preserve it in order that generations to return can take pleasure in it as we do in the present day.

For that motive, it pains me to bear witness to the rampant consumerism and disposable mind-set of our society in the present day. It’s not a lot anyone challenge, however relatively our collective conduct towards “buy, use, toss, repeat.” The trash fills up our landfills (if it even makes it there), and leaves us solely briefly happy.

I notice it’s an enormous hurdle, and I’m not attempting to assert that I’m excellent. Everybody by nature of residing creates trash; it’s unattainable to keep away from. I’m additionally not advocating for a puritanical society the place no plastic luggage or espresso cups are ever allowed. I believe that kind of “progress” sends us within the flawed course.



Nevertheless, I do assume there are little steps all of us can take to minimize our collective influence on the outside and surroundings. Easy issues, comparable to strolling as an alternative of driving, paying extra to eat native, and carrying groceries in a reusable bag.

This isn’t rocket science, and also you don’t must be excellent. Simply do your greatest to cut back the quantity of single-use gadgets you eat, and reuse them as a lot as you may. In doing so, we are going to proceed to be the worthy stewards of this stunning surroundings we so lovingly adore.

Alex Whittow, Durango