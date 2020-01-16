Letters: Colorado voters want a real trial (1/16/20)

Colorado voters need an actual trial

Re: “Gardner’s vote on witnesses uncertain,” Jan. 15 information story

I’ve known as Sen. Cory Gardner’s workplace quite a few occasions since he has been in workplace. I even have written many occasions. The messages are about varied points.

My newest have been about his stance, or lack of, on the approaching impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He has been fully silent on the topic. My message to him is straightforward: We should have paperwork and witnesses on the trial.

My name at all times goes to voicemail. So I’m hoping that he or somebody on his workers reads The Denver Put up and can see my letter and know that the overwhelming majority of Colorado voters need to see an actual trial. No sham trial, Sen. Gardner. Our Structure deserves higher!

Ann Freeman, Denver

It appears to me that any senator with a shred of integrity has no possibility however to vote to listen to testimony from witnesses within the upcoming impeachment trial.

There are solely three prospects:



• The senator thinks President Trump is harmless. The witnesses might solely be exculpatory, so even a Republican senator ought to need to hear from them.



• The senator just isn’t certain. This can be a no-brainer: Extra info is required to difficulty an neutral verdict as required by the Structure and the impeachment oath, and so they need to be known as.



• The senator thinks he’s responsible. In that case, it might be tempting for a Republican to vote “no” and have a pleasant coverup slightly than an precise trial. Nonetheless, it’s not so easy.

For certain, the knowledge will come out ultimately. John Bolton goes to jot down his ebook, and already info has been launched beneath the Freedom of Info Act. A “no” vote will look precisely just like the corrupt cut price that it’s when all is thought.

Calling witnesses is supported by a majority of Individuals. A “no” vote is, subsequently, unhealthy politics.

The Republicans have been saying that nobody who truly talked to Trump (aside from Gordon Sondland) testified within the Home. If Republicans are so keen to listen to from first-hand witnesses, it’s a no brainer to vote “yes” to listen to from them.

We have to hear from the witnesses.

Walter Strickler, Boulder

That is the time to insist that the Senate majority chief do the fitting factor by the residents of america and name witnesses for the impeachment trial of President Trump within the Senate.

John Bolton has already stated he’s keen to testify, and different witnesses who’ve testified earlier than the Home may be known as — corresponding to Lt. Col. Vindman and former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who can testify as to the impression of the president’s actions.

The Senate can also subpoena former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (if he’ll present up, as an alternative of committing the crime of contempt of Congress) if he feels he can present exonerating testimony.



The president — and extra vital, the residents of america— deserve a strong and honest trial as an alternative of a sham that can solely present the Senate as being captives of the president’s cult of persona.

Ann Hatzakis, Denver

I should be confused about our authorities. If the manager department of presidency has the accountability to implement the legal guidelines of the land however then breaks the legislation and refuses to punish itself, how is the nation completely different from a dictatorship?

David Benson, Golden

