Letters: Cramming for the school-choice exam; The climate battle reaches inside the state Capitol (1/19/20)

Cramming for the school-choice examination

Re: “Starting off on the right foot,” Jan. 12 commentary

I recognize Megan Schrader’s efforts to teach Denver mother and father concerning the daunting school-choice course of they face subsequent month. Nevertheless, she reiterates Denver Public Faculty’s mantra that this course of is “equitable.” So far as I can decide, the one factor that has a hint of fairness is that high-performing faculties with open seats — after accommodating college students inside their boundary — should prioritize those that qualify free of charge or reduced-price lunch. That’s assuming any such seats can be found! A lottery system doesn’t make a course of equitable when some mother and father should not in a position to transport their youngsters to colleges past their neighborhood boundary. Equal probabilities for lottery numbers and laptop algorithms don’t translate into equitable faculty selection. Colorado college students deserve equitable entry to necessary educational sources, irrespective of which faculties they attend.

Donna Morganstern, Denver

Editor’s observe: Morganstern is a candidate for the Colorado State Board of Training, CD1.

I loved studying concerning the varied selections that folks of Denver Public Faculty college students have, and there are lots of excellent ones. Nevertheless, there’s a obvious piece of this puzzle lacking: transportation. There are lots of pupils who don’t have the chance to attend a faculty apart from their neighborhood faculty, as a result of their mother and father work and should not out there to move their youngsters. In consequence, that is inflicting resegregation within the faculties. Because of this it’s important that each one faculties be capable of ship a great training to their pupils.

Harriet Robust, Denver

As a grandmother of two college students in a high-achieving elementary faculty — and after years of sharing transportation duties with the opposite grandparents — I can’t assist however surprise why so many mother and father are going by means of such hardship of getting to rearrange work schedules, spending time within the automobile driving their youngsters to and from faculty 6 to eight miles every day in heavy site visitors, or of getting to rent an Uber driver. Consider all of the automobile emissions and gasoline prices; that may’t be good for the atmosphere. All this for attending a “choice” faculty?

What if all faculties have been wonderful? Lecturers and principals have the know-how of serving to all college students succeed. What if college students who want further studying time had an opportunity at an extended faculty day, an extended faculty 12 months. Definitely that could possibly be organized with extra lecturers scheduled to fulfill their 40-hour workweek and the state-mandated 165 faculty days per 12 months. What if a part of the cash spent on all of the testing might develop into much-needed sources to assist all faculties develop into wonderful? What if our faculty funding was lastly a precedence, even when it means greater taxes however a lot much less stress on all of the younger mother and father having to battle with faculty selection? And, what a profit to all of Colorado’s college students.

Heidi MacAlpine, Lakewood

After 14 years of my youngsters attending DPS, each neighborhood and magnet faculties, with each youngsters now attending prestigious universities, I can say with no shred of doubt there are solely two causes to not attend your neighborhood faculty: (1) your youngster has exceedingly distinctive wants/pursuits, or (2) your neighborhood faculty is extraordinarily dysfunctional. In her column, Megan Schrader overcomplicates the school-selection rationale and overemphasizes the significance of a faculty’s take a look at rating.

I discovered the one scores that mattered to me have been my youngsters’ scores. We observed faculty’s total scores have been impacted by college students who have been unable to totally have interaction of their training as a consequence of transitory households, language, economics and transportation. Apparently, we additionally noticed that even when our faculty was rated “yellow” by the Faculty Efficiency Framework, we nonetheless had a core group of high-performing college students.

Maybe as a result of it appears apparent, Schrader didn’t trouble to element the various intangible advantages to attending your neighborhood faculty. However, having one child at our neighborhood faculty and the opposite at a faculty 7 miles away, I can say that the cumulative benefits to attending your neighborhood faculty are unquantifiable and way more impactful than I ever imagined. Advantages embody logistics (not spending many hours commuting), youngsters strolling to a neighborhood espresso store to do homework and college tasks, faculty service tasks benefiting your neighborhood and group faculty spirit.

So, please don’t stress faculty selection, and take a look at your neighborhood faculty. I do know you’ll be glad you probably did.

Nick Bottinelli, Denver

The local weather battle reaches contained in the state Capitol

Re: “38 protesters fueled by climate concern arrested after disruption at state Capitol,” Jan. 10 information story; and “State Dems: Protesters at Capitol shouldn’t be charged,” Jan. 15 information story

Throughout the State of the State deal with, Extinction Riot (XR) carried out a nonviolent protest to demand that Gov. Jared Polis take daring motion to deal with environmental injustice and the local weather disaster.

Quite a few supporters of XR and the Dawn Motion have been faraway from the Capitol and arrested by state troopers.

In whole, 38 individuals have been arrested and processed, together with 5 minors. Prices included disrupting a lawful meeting, obstructing a peace officer and trespassing in a public constructing — all for talking the reality and standing up for a extra sustainable Colorado!

Gov. Polis has said that he’ll deal with local weather change. Up to now, he has uncared for to tackle Colorado’s greatest climate-change contributor: fossil gasoline extraction.

The XR motion was primarily based on three calls for:

1. Shut down the fracking operation at Bella Romero Academy, which is a blatant instance of environmental racism.

2. Declare a state of emergency to deal with the local weather disaster.

three. Finish all fossil gasoline extraction in Colorado by 2025, and facilitate a simply transition prioritizing marginalized communities and people most weak.

We now embody a fourth demand of Gov. Polis:

four. Drop all expenses in opposition to the 38 non-violent protesters, who have been exercising their First Modification rights.

Colorado has a vibrant and various economic system. Gov. Polis has the facility to supply significant management in implementing a simply transition away from fossil fuels.



We won’t be silenced.

Michael W. Denslow, Boulder

Editor’s observe: Denslow is a member of Extinction Riot.

The latest article relating to charging the Capitol protesters caught my eye — particularly Rep. Jonathan Singer’s remark about how prosecution might put a chill on future acts of civil disobedience.



Name me foolish, however isn’t that why we’ve legal guidelines — to place a chill on disobedience?

I ponder how lots of the horrible police taking pictures tales we hear about would by no means have occurred if the perpetrator had simply obeyed the officer’s instructions.

I consider one of many biggest “lessons in life” we be taught is that actions have penalties.

Alan Richard Haynes, Aurora

With the beginning of the legislative session amidst us, a scarcity of progressive laws ought to be disappointing to all who’re paying consideration. The local weather disaster is occurring, persons are dying with out entry to well being care and the socioeconomic mobility is at an excessive low.

Right here in Colorado, we’ve the chance to move a plethora of progressive legal guidelines with our democratic trifecta, but we see incremental motion solely. Our planet is burning, actually.



We’ve got misplaced an estimated one billion animals (and counting) in Australia, we see earthquakes continuously and we’re experiencing the warmest winter months on report.

The science is telling us we have to act now, so why aren’t Colorado lawmakers listening? Why aren’t the individuals in energy representing the individuals who aren’t?

We’d like lawmakers who’re keen to stay their neck out for us. We have to vote in champions of progressive coverage to avoid wasting our household, associates and planet. Incrementalism is nearly as good as denialism. Colorado Democrats must be uncovered for his or her lack of motion on crucial modern points, and we have to put strain on the extra progressive leaders to behave stronger, tougher and sooner.

Some aren’t as fortunate as us. Some are already dying.

I’m calling on all Colorado Democrats to make use of their place with integrity and duty to us, the individuals. We’d like them to behave instantly earlier than the upcoming risk lastly reaches our doorstep.

Jack Tangel, Denver

Permitting tenting solves nothing for the homeless

A lot as I’ve deep empathy and concern for the homeless, I don’t see how permitting tenting on the streets of Denver will alleviate the issue. Everlasting inexpensive housing, counseling, job coaching, substance abuse therapy — all of which can value cash — will do way over permitting tents in Civic Heart park.

How does regulating public tenting violate anybody’s constitutional rights?

Listed here are a few of Cherry Creek State Park Campground’s printed guidelines: “Check-in time is 1 p.m. and check-out time is noon daily. All camping permits must be renewed or sites vacated by noon.” “Nothing may be hung on, from, or attached in any way to trees, shrubs, or any park buildings or signs.” “Littering, including cigarette butts, is unlawful and harmful to wildlife and the environment.”

Different state campgrounds have comparable guidelines, and even areas in Nationwide Forests the place open tenting is allowed, norms of conduct are anticipated. Rangers will concern tickets if these guidelines should not adopted. How is that this any completely different from the streets and parks of metro Denver?

Suzanne Welles, Littleton

