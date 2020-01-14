Letters: Demands to end fracking; Children are a gain, not a loss, for society; Deer, elk don’t need another predator to keep numbers down (1/14/20)

Calls for to finish fracking

Re: “38 protesters fueled by climate concern arrested after disruption at state Capitol,” Jan. 10 information story

Bravo to Extinction Rise up Denver and Dawn for disrupting Gov. Jared Polis’ “State of the State” handle! The Colorado Democratic Occasion constantly campaigns on clear air, various vitality and stopping local weather change. When in workplace, they proceed to refuse to cease the most important barrier to all these objectives — fracking.

The Extinction Rise up calls for for that protest are:



“1. Shut down fracking at Bella Romero Academy



2. Develop a plan to finish fracking and all fossil gasoline extraction by 2025



three. Declare a local weather emergency and facilitate a simply transition to a renewable vitality economic system.”

These objectives are consistent with scientific research on the well being dangers of fracking for individuals and planet.



If you happen to care, you can also push your native and state officers to guard our youngsters and our local weather by urgent for these calls for.

Terra Rafael, Lafayette

Youngsters are a achieve, not a loss, for society

Re: “Child care costs begin with planning,” Jan. three letter to the editor

The esteemed letter author reprimands folks for having youngsters with out prior monetary planning.



Youngsters should not yachts, trip properties, or Coach baggage. They aren’t private luxurious gadgets acquired for personal leisure.

Youngsters are the constructing blocks and the material of society, group and the longer term.

Most mother and father I do know, together with myself, are doing the inconceivable with nothing. As a result of in the US, mother and father get little or no help for the immensely necessary work they’re doing. They’re producing and supplying society with the subsequent era — and past — of first rate residents, competent staff, dependable neighbors, artistic thinkers and productive doers.

But, even right here, society acknowledges, a minimum of to an extent, that the well-being of households is a public concern, not a non-public luxurious. Even right here, we’ve public schooling, legal guidelines towards little one abuse, CHP and Medicaid, and tax reduction for these with dependent youngsters.

Children include large bills and shrinking paychecks. These doing the unpaid, GNP- ignored labor of being pregnant, childbirth, and toddler care are disproportionately affected. Extraordinary mother and father can no extra pay for all of it than strange motorists will pay for the roads on which they’re touring. No, these public companies are solely doable if and when the general public collectively contributes and manages them.

Let’s dump the poor-parents-are-lazy trope of the previous 40 years into the sewer of historical past and supply the help they want so that each one of society can profit from their work.

Floy Jeffares, Lakewood

Deer, elk don’t want one other predator to maintain numbers down

Re: “Evidence of wolves living here,” Jan. 9 information story

Advocates of reintroducing the wolf on the western slope justify their place by claiming they are going to “cull” the present deer and elk populations. At the moment, our deer and elk face Continual Losing Illness, looking stress, visitors accidents, winter kills, mountain lions and bears.

I feel the present culling is kind of sufficient. Do we actually want one other apex predator? I say not.

Kevin Frazer, Lakewood

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our pointers for the best way to submit by e mail or mail.