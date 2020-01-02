Letters: Did Trump really?!; Protect seniors from scammers; Prioritize true traffic safety (1/2/2020)

Did Trump actually?!

Re: “Military punishes misconduct; police often close ranks,” Dec. 29 visitor commentary

This was an fascinating article by Dwight Stirling. I used to be notably taken along with his assertion: “The president also punished the prosecutors who handled Gallagher’s court-marshal, revoking their service medals.” If that is true, and never just a few conjecture thrown on the market, that is unbelievable. Is our president allowed to be so petty and spiteful? Would it not be attainable to have this assertion verified?

John Volp, Citadel Rock



Editor’s word: On July 31, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had “directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards …” of the prosecutors who misplaced the case in opposition to Edward Gallagher. Hours later, the awards had been revoked.

Shield seniors from scammers

My cellphone rings, and I reply to somebody pretending to be my grandson in hassle and needing cash. So what to do? This rip-off is repeated hundreds of instances every day and has affected my aged relations greater than as soon as. Fortunately, I keep away from these makes an attempt, which occur two to 3 instances each day, however different unsuspecting seniors give in and put out money to keep away from a fake emergency.

Repeated scams on seniors corresponding to timeshares, cellphone solicitations, phony actual property presents and extremely marketed medical therapies should be stopped. What are you able to do to guard us in a tradition of extra crime, indifference and disrespect to our values? Or will we simply sit by and look ahead to the cellphone to ring tomorrow?

David Prok, Parker

Prioritize true visitors security

Re: “Stop red-light runners sans fees,” Jan. 1 visitor commentary

I’m a retired visitors engineer for a few Denver-area cities, and I by no means used or advocated red-light cameras. Years in the past I defined to Kevin Flynn, first when he was a journalist and later as a council individual, all of the issues he wrote about. Each time the police, council folks and residents requested me to review the feasibility of putting in red-light cameras, we produced an inventory of the intersections with probably the most extreme violations. Each time the red-light digicam corporations instructed us they might not earn a living with that variety of violations, we must pay them more cash on prime of the charges they collected. My metropolis managers all the time mentioned no and thanked me for doing an excellent job.

Solely not too long ago has true visitors security develop into an actual precedence with applications like imaginative and prescient zero. Correct pace limits, neither too excessive nor low, and good sign timing make issues safer for everybody. Poor sign timing to generate income is poor coverage.

David A. Baskett, Superior

I applaud state Sen. Jack Tate’s efforts to assist get RTD again on monitor, however I counsel he discuss to Denver Councilman Kevin Flynn first. Earlier than prescribing a therapy plan, it might be a good suggestion to diagnose the issue. Laws as a Band-Assist is a waste of money and time.

Flynn’s strategy to gathering info earlier than assuming a repair to the red-light downside is the form of wise considering we count on from our public officers. Why is RTD shedding ridership? Produce other public transport corporations successfully confronted related issues? I’ve been utilizing public transport for 50 years in Denver, and for probably the most half it has gotten progressively higher. What occurred? Are we making assumptions with out actually observing the current circumstances? The reply could also be clear, however we aren’t letting ourselves see it. Good luck, Mr. Tate. Simply proceed correctly.

Lynn Buschhoff, Denver

