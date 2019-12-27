Letters: DNA privacy concerns; Loan relief for the common good; U.S. citizens paying unfairly; Insulting late Rep. Dingell a new low for president (12/27/19)

DNA privateness issues

How large has the Ancestry.com and 23andMe business gotten? Greater than 26 million folks shared their DNA with ancestry companies, permitting researchers to hint relationships between nearly all People. Ancestry.com and 23andMe are actually a phenomenon.

There are some authorized downsides to the DNA business. After all, it’s a big constructive for the medical neighborhood to assemble pertinent info by way of DNA exams. Additional, many unsolved crimes are being solved due to this new know-how in DNA and cops who by no means gave up on chilly case information. Additionally, many individuals wish to discover kids they put up for adoption a long time in the past.

Nonetheless, it has additionally created a authorized labyrinth of points we’ve solely began to see and take into consideration.



Principally, it’s right down to a matter of consent. Not everybody desires an open adoption/donation. So, how does the authorized neighborhood defend folks’s privateness rights when Ancestry.com and 23andMe are among the hottest presents in America?

Like a lot within the authorized realm, the reply is sophisticated.

Whereas the reply isn’t clear, the issue is; strangers are exhibiting up in folks’s lives who particularly closed the door to contact a long time in the past in the course of the authorized donation or adoption course of.



Ancestry.com and 23andMe shall be catalysts to altering privateness legislation, which must occur for the legislation to maintain up with know-how.

Nova Rosé Levante, Highlands Ranch

Mortgage reduction for the frequent good

Re: “The very definition of a loan,” Dec. 16 letter to the editor

In response to the “Broken promises and debt pile up” Nov. 29 information story, a letter author questions why taxpayers would wish to forgive federal pupil loans simply because “Geez, you can’t pay it off.” Writer and lawyer Steven Brill solutions that frequent good includes “something everyone benefits from, even if unequally.” People perceive sure conditions demand motion, even when the bulk won’t ever face the dilemma, similar to federal chapter legislation and opioid-crisis funding.

The author incredulously asks you to think about anticipating mortgage forgiveness from a lending firm. However these debtors do meet their month-to-month obligations of housing, car and bank cards towards a backdrop of serious will increase in public school tuition, housing costs and youngster care spending.



There’s at all times a deluge of “I paid off all my student loans; why can’t they?” May the federal government enact a particular tax deduction whereas pupil mortgage funds are being made?

On the flip facet, why can’t our authorities make necessary a yearly variety of affordable neighborhood service hours commiserate with the mortgage quantity canceled? As a result of student-loan debtors are in specialty careers similar to lecturers, nurses and even veterinarians, the contributions to the frequent good might be staggering.

Margaret Mountain, Denver

U.S. residents paying unfairly

U.S. drug firms should supply U.S. prospects the bottom worth negotiated with different first-world governments. No exceptions! U.S. residents shouldn’t pay extra to permit different international locations to pay much less. We want our purchased and offered folks in Congress to face as much as the pharmaceutical business and the insurance coverage business, which drive our big well being care burden.

Jim Aldridge, Golden

Insulting late Rep. Dingell a brand new low for president

President Donald Trump has descended to a brand new low, even for him, in his remark that late Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., is likely to be “looking up from hell.”

This assertion isn’t “counterpunching.” It’s disgraceful conduct for anybody making an attempt to be seen as a grown man. Apart from the stain of impeachment, Trump’s legacy shall be that of somebody who has constantly dragged our nation’s dignity and civility to ever-increasing lows. It’s not a mantle he ought to be happy with, nor ought to we.

Ralph W. Cannon, Denver