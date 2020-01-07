Letters: Gardner is staying quiet but he could call for a better trial; Dem candidates are a joke; Come meet the real GOP (1/7/20)

Gardner is staying quiet however he might name for a greater trial

Re: “Gardner stays silent as Senate trial looms,” Jan. 6 information story

Sure, our elected Republican senator, Cory Gardner, is silent. What can he say a couple of Republican president who has mainly admitted to bribing a overseas nation to achieve a political benefit right here at house? He might say what one other Republican from the Denver space, Ken Buck, says. Buck doesn’t have any qualms about talking out. In fact, what he’s saying is meaningless to residents who consider within the rule of legislation. Gardner, at the very least, has the decency to not make a whole idiot of himself by denying the plain. Buck has no such filter.

What this could imply to the voter is that our Republican illustration favors a law-breaking president. They favor day by day lies from the White Home. They favor gridlock within the Senate for laws that might really profit the residents these folks say they signify.

Why isn’t Gardner calling for witnesses and paperwork for the impeachment trial? If he did, he would possibly achieve in recognition as an alternative of hiding behind Mitch McConnell’s egregious and unethical actions.

Vernon Turner, Denver

Dem candidates are a joke

Re: “What will it take for Dems to beat Trump?” Dec. 29 commentaries.

Trump might be crushed in 2020, however the Democrats should give you a greater candidate. Listed below are the highest 5: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker. They’re all too far left.

Listed below are 5 losers who’ve all dropped out: Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julián Castro and Invoice De Blasio. All of them are or had been left-leaning.

They’re a joke. However that’s simply my opinion. Do any of the above should be within the White Home? No.

Pleasure Privette, Elizabeth

Come meet the actual GOP

Re: “Readers rail on President Trump impeachment,” Dec. 29 letter to the editor

Considered one of your Sunday letter writers stated that the GOP “has become a party of the ill-informed, anti-immigrant, Christian fundamentalists, and old white nationalists.” Actually? I want to invite the author to attend a few of our Republican occasions in Denver, the place he’ll discover trigger to revise his opinion and will decide that he agrees with many GOP goals. He’ll study that we Republicans are literally fairly nicely knowledgeable (bear in mind, pundits have referred to Democrats as “low information” voters) and that we favor financial prosperity, equal alternative, and respect for and even-handed enforcement of our legal guidelines, together with immigration legal guidelines.

Republicans embrace many religions, together with, sure, Christianity. So what? Similar for race and age. Does anybody consider that the knowledge of a coverage or legislation is dependent upon the faith, pores and skin shade, or age of those that help it?

We Denver Republicans are a welcoming group. Discover particulars on our occasions at DenverGOP.org. I like to recommend significantly the First Friday Breakfast every month.

Osborne Dykes, Denver

