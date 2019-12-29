Letters: Governor’s pardon isn’t a miracle — it’s a first step (12/28/19)

Governor’s pardon isn’t a miracle — it’s a primary step

Re: “Polis grants mercy to eight,” Dec. 24 information story

Gov. Jared Polis pardoning Ingrid Encalada Latorre is a victory and first step, however it isn’t a Christmas miracle. It’s the fruits of onerous work, perseverance and religion — emanating from Ingrid and the individuals she impressed. In three years of dwelling in church buildings along with her two kids, she has impressed the dedication of individuals of numerous religion to assist her struggle to win the fitting to remain within the U.S.



As a younger immigrant, Ingrid made a mistake. However do not forget that Ingrid’s crime was merely attributable to being right here undocumented and needing to work to assist her household. Our lack of affordable immigration insurance policies places immigrants in no-win conditions.

U.S. companies and customers profit from low cost immigrant labor, and we preserve a powerless and simply exploited underclass by refusing to cross common sense immigration reform that acknowledges the realities of our demand for this labor.

When somebody like Ingrid has to commit against the law to work at a nursing house to take care of our aged, our system clearly is damaged. We’re depending on immigrant laborers who take care of our aged, produce our meals and assemble our buildings. Sadly, the construction of our system that forces selections like this disrespects the dignity and human rights of those that do the basic work that retains our society operating.

Ingrid atoned by paying taxes and fines, apologizing, and educating others to ensure nobody else makes the same mistake. A neighborhood dedication to forgive and work for immigration reform would be the actual Christmas miracle.

Jane Everham, Fort Collins

Grateful for hospice care

Re: Hospice care: You and your loved ones aren’t alone,” Dec. 26 commentary

I commend David Stevenson for his well-written commentary that hospice-grieving-team care suppliers welcome volunteers. My husband, Jim, spent his final days as an inpatient on the Denver Hospice.

Coincidentally, David acknowledged Jim as his long-ago entrance seater of an Air Power F-Four jet in Vietnam, and he backed Jim up then too as his volunteer. That led to an interview of David by Jeremy Hubbard that aired on Channel 31 Fox Information shortly there- after, and my introduction to David.

Thanks, David, for talking at Jim’s memorial service and reminding me that I, too, might volunteer on this capability. Will do.

Sandy Geist, Lakewood

This text was a beautiful reminder of the significance of hospice care. Hospice employees stepped in over the past week of our mom’s life when caregivers at her assisted dwelling heart left us unhappy and confused. The hospice employees confirmed such real care and compassion that our reminiscences of her final days had been heat and comforting.

June Jones Paulding, Lakewood

Loosen up, will ya?

Black. Nice to put on for work however perilous for pedestrians and bike and scooter riders. The nights are black, and you might be unseeable in the event you put on black whereas outdoors. Please, please carry a white bag or put on light-colored or reflective clothes. Blue denims, burgundy, navy all learn black at evening. Save your valuable life; make your self seen.

Carol Stoner, Denver

