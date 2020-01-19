Letters: Hankering for farm-fresh food? (1/18/20)

Hankering for farm-fresh meals?

With the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on the town, it’s possible you’ll benefit from the expertise together with your family and friends. Once you go away, it’s possible you’ll very properly be impressed to purchase a quarter- or a half-cow. The place can one go to purchase meat?

This can be a nice query. There are numerous methods of elevating cattle and different animals. Rock-star farmer Joel Salatin believes in elevating his cattle on grass. His farm, Polyface Farms, is the epicenter of the native meals motion. Nevertheless, his farm not too long ago made the technological swap to creating his meats obtainable to anybody within the nation by way of the web site, polyfacefarms.com. Another choice is eatwild.com, which lists contact data for farms with pasture-raised meats by state. Georgia-based White Oaks Pastures’ web site, whiteoak- pastures.com, sells occasions, artisan presents, lodging and pasture-raised meats.

Right here in Colorado, there are numerous small choices to take pleasure in meals raised regionally. By Farmers Markets and Neighborhood Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms, customers take pleasure in a plethora of choices. The www.colorado.gov web site has a PDF listing of farmers markets all through Colorado.

Now that you’re absolutely motivated to be a cowboy or cowgirl, preserve your boots on and go browsing. Rural and concrete assets abound. You may study shopping for meals or changing into a grower your self. Yeehaw!

Valerie Bruce, Evans

How will present historical past be instructed?

Re: “Calif., Texas textbooks tell stories diﬀerently,” Jan. 13 information story

The article displays the nice American perspective schism. On one hand, a historical past textual content might clarify post-Civil Battle Southern racism as motivated partly by the expense of reforms leading to elevated taxes. The identical writer panders to a different constituency by stating that lynchings in the identical historical past tried to discourage black political and financial affect.

Quick ahead: A latest CNN report blasts President Donald Trump’s White Home for failing to carry any information briefings since July, whereas White Home press secretary Stephanie Grisham counters that Trump’s unorthodoxy shall be remembered as prescient brilliance.

Within the face of Trump’s evolving clarification for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, how will textbook publishers McGraw-Hill or Pearson consider his present openness with the press?

Mike Gallagher, Centennial

There’s extra to the fires story

Re: “Australia shows us the road to hell,” Jan. 11 commentary

Aside from world warming, Australia’s nationwide science company CSIRO recognized urbanization as a major reason for fires. This urbanization contains the displacement of aboriginal individuals who beforehand burned off the dry undergrowth on land.

Most fires in Australia begin in distant areas from lightning strikes. Nearer to city, arson performs a task. Lightning will usually trigger a tree to internally hemorrhage and infrequently smolder for weeks on finish earlier than the climate circumstances allow it to burst into flame. The CSIRO has developed lightning monitoring. Related expertise exists in america. All we want now could be for the politicians to get out of the way in which as we handle downside areas.

Sure commentators are hijacking what has occurred in Australia to advocate prescriptive costly options, rules and political infrastructure spending that don’t have anything to do with Australia. Paul Krugman is the perfect instance. America will not be Australia.

They need to all be acknowledging the CSIRO examine. The chapter on indigenous fireplace information by the CSIRO isn’t talked about by lecturers and by no means by Krugman and The New York Occasions.

John Kimber, Denver

