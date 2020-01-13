Letters: Homeless situation needs a solution; For your consideration: Sen. Michael Bennet; Media bias? Caldara column missed mark on facts (1/12/20)

Homeless scenario wants an answer

Re: “Camping ban ruled unconstitutional,” Dec.28 information story

Why is it Denver County decide is ready to overturn a vote of the residents claiming it’s unconstitutional to not enable the homeless to sleep, urinate and customarily do nothing on public sidewalks and parks besides create an unhealthy, disgusting wanting surroundings in our as soon as stunning downtown.

If any citizen drives by our Civic Heart, it seems to be like a avenue in a third-world nation. Mayor Michael Hancock arrange a committee to research why individuals don’t need to linger in our downtown, but it surely doesn’t require a committee to see the rationale.

In my thoughts it’s unconstitutional for just a few to break the surroundings of the numerous.



My hope is that the town enchantment is profitable.

Elaine Little, Denver

Re: “Voters will decide whether to reintroduce wolves,” Jan. 7 information story

Studying the articles to reintroduce the grey wolves to western Colorado, my logic jumped proper to an alternate plan.

Why not use the funds that might be set as much as compensate the livestock house owners for any losses and humanely cull the herds of deer and elk? The meat harvested from these efforts may very well be safely used to feed the hungry at meals banks all through the state and create jobs throughout this course of. Pure steadiness may very well be restored to the herds and needy individuals may very well be fed as an alternative of wolves consuming ranchers’ assets then being reimbursed by means of future funding.

Jerry Heine, Arvada

What are we lacking right here with so many homeless surfacing across the capitol, streets and numerous communities in Colorado?

Placing propagating the gray wolf on the poll pales in distinction to the human concern throughout America. How about taking a small p.c of taxes and put cash towards employment incentives, shelter, meals, different assets to satisfy primary wants of homeless? Many homeless are prepared and in a position to enhance if given an opportunity. When legislators enter the Capitol they’ll instantly see the homeless lingering on the streets. They need to take motion to keep away from embarrassment.

Placing the homeless concern on the poll is usually a bipartisan effort to do one thing necessary.

David Prok, Parker

Not too late for ERA

Re: “Ratify equality,” Jan. 5 commentary

I used to be 17 when the Equal Rights Modification handed in Congress, but to be ratified by the states. Now I’m 65 and wish this unfinished enterprise completed earlier than I die. I used to be a typical younger white male within the 1970s and might guarantee youthful individuals all of the stereotyping of and discrimination in opposition to girls occurred. For many who say the ERA could have “only” symbolic that means now, I say symbols depend, deeply. Let’s get it accomplished.

Richard Opler, Parker

To your consideration: Sen. Michael Bennet

Re: “Dem candidates are a joke,” Jan. 7 letter to the editor

There’s a higher candidate accessible, and his title is Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado. Sen. Bennet presents a viable Democratic candidate with substantial expertise on the federal stage.



Whereas different better-known candidates have reduce and run, he has continued to current his program of progressive moderation all through the early main states.

And in contrast to the opposite candidates, Sen. Bennet is able to attracting voters from all sides of the political spectrum and might beat Donald Trump in 2020.

Wayne Sensible, Denver

It’s fairly possible that many citizens are weary of watching the present cadre of Democratic presidential candidates campaigning and debating the previous few months. Colorado’s personal Sen. Michael Bennet is now changing into extra seen as a viable candidate. He has sufficient expertise as a two-term senator to know the way issues work there; he’s neither too younger nor too outdated, he brings sanity, stability, widespread sense with no drama or baggage.

He has an impeccable background, sterling household historical past, no PAC or company connections to skew his judgment. He has articulated plans and objectives that make sense.

His expertise as superintendent of Denver Public Colleges locations him in a singular place to advertise instructional objectives. What he does want is monetary assist from the grass root voters to rev up his marketing campaign.

For a few years, I used to be a registered Republican till the occasion misplaced its approach and connected with particular pursuits of many types, plus their deal with the spiritual proper and abortion, rejection of LGBT rights, nonetheless no well being care or drug pricing options.

I’m now an unaffiliated voter and I feel Michael Bennet has the solutions to unify and restore good authorities and achieve the respect of our residents and our allies world wide, traits the present administration has managed to destroy.

Doris T. Lehnert, Denver

Media bias? Caldara column missed mark on info

Re: “The media’s progressive bias has a propaganda guide,” Jan. 5 commentary

I’ve to say I agree a bit with Jon Caldara. Listed below are some examples of media bias: Each story Jon has ever written is biased in opposition to progressives. Fox Information is biased as effectively, supporting anybody on the far proper. MSNBC is biased in direction of liberals.

Jon assaults NPR as biased, nevertheless I take heed to NPR and I discover no actual bias. They report the information and have loads of interviews with individuals on varied subjects. They are going to assess actions accomplished by the president and what the implications is likely to be. I watch NBC information. They report on what’s going on in Washington.

You possibly can at all times test www.politifact.org, www.factcheck.org, and www.snopes.org and lots of different web sites. Search for the info and determine for your self.

Pete Hazlet, Aurora

Jon Caldara’s column of Jan., fifth in regards to the media, was thought frightening however improper in some ways. He stated he loves reporters, however with the identical breath he ridicules them desirous to have it each methods. This erodes credibility. He complains in regards to the bias of The AP, but when it weren’t for them, and different dependable information sources, Individuals would know nothing of the malfeasance and unhealthy judgment of the president and his employees.

The media is vindicated on being accused of faux information by Trump and his followers as a result of a lot of what they’ve been reliably reporting on turned out to be true. As much as seven of Trump’s marketing campaign employees are both serving time, have served time, or are awaiting sentencing for his or her crimes. So the place is the “fake news” right here?

Mr. Caldara likes to say that individuals had been indignant on the mainstream media which put Trump in workplace, however what put Trump in workplace is an old-fashioned electoral faculty and the entire false guarantees that he made that supporters believed.

Mr. Caldara would label Walter Cronkite as liberal as a result of he dealt in info and didn’t report with sneer on his higher lip when reporting on Democratic plans and occasions.

Truman Sager, Windsor

Trump will get an excessive amount of credit score

Re: “The good news from Trump’s economic policies,” Jan. eight commentary

Please, do your self a favor (by saving newspaper ink) and do your readers a favor (by sparing us the hole rhetoric), and don’t publish opinions like this column.

I learn your opinions and editorials to study one thing, and there was nothing to study from this text. This opinion piece had numerous statistics, however no thought or dialogue as to why these statistics needs to be linked to President Trump’s financial insurance policies.

It could be productive to debate what defines a pro-growth coverage and evaluate present coverage to historic examples. It could be useful to know why Dan Nordberg feels November 2016 is the furthest he ought to look again together with his statistics. And it could be price discussing whether or not there are downsides to President Trump’s financial insurance policies, such because the nationwide debt, or basic adjustments in useful resource allocation, corresponding to well being care and army spending. Each The Denver Put up and Nordberg can do a lot better than this.

Jeffrey Sippel, Denver

In his Opinion piece, Dan Nordberg credit the Trump administration for the sturdy economic system and cites many very optimistic statistics. I’ve no purpose to query the numbers. Nonetheless, in an article on web page 12A in the identical concern of The Put up, Alan Beaulieu, president of ITR Economics, and “a specialist in forecasting long-term economic cycles,” is says, “the economy is agnostic as to which party is in the White House.”

He additionally stated that going again to Harry Truman, common financial development charges for Republican and Democratic administrations have diverse little over the lengthy haul. Subsequently, if you wish to vote to reelect Mr. Trump, do it for the issues he can really take credit score for: assault on the structure, abuse of workplace, race baiting, environmental degradation, exploding deficits, elevated revenue inequality, lowered entry to well being care, self enrichment, nepotism, incessant mendacity, and many others., and many others.

Kenneth Schroll, Highlands Ranch

