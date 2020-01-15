Letters: Homes near airport are trouble; Trump’s NEPA plan won’t ﬁx these big problems; RTD needs to reinvent itself; Let senators decide secretly (1/15/20)

Houses close to airport are hassle

Re: “Housing ‘creep’ worrisome,” Jan. 12 information story

The Sunday article about Aurora Metropolis Council approval of continued residential growth close to Denver Worldwide Airport jogged my memory of the 20 years I lived four miles from Milwaukee’s Mitchell Worldwide airport.

My house was below a flight path. It was horrible. If the trail was used on weekends, my days off, the noise was insupportable due to frequent landings and takeoffs. In fact, the takeoffs had been worse. Denver has discovered from historical past that residential neighborhoods near the Stapleton airport had been a foul concept.

In the meantime, Aurora has chosen to disregard the adverse affect residing close to an airport may have on owners. I pity anybody who buys the houses constructed so near DIA. Having triple-pane glass and additional insulation to dam the noise is okay if the residents by no means wish to open home windows on good days or calm down exterior. In some communities, homes within the worst location have been purchased up by the federal government and brought off the market. This can be a purchaser beware state of affairs, which I’m positive can be downplayed by the builders.

Mariann Storck, Wheat Ridge

Trump’s NEPA plan gained’t ﬁx these massive issues

Re: “Trump is about to fix an outdated federal law,” Jan. 11 visitor commentary

I learn first with curiosity what former Rep. Bob Beauprez described as a option to repair the EPA, or was it our infrastructure, or was it one thing else? About three quarters by way of his opinion is the massive “but.”



It’s oil and gasoline once more. Simply how far more combustion can our planet take? Sure, jobs are good. However so is a worthy effort to cease the persevering with injury to Earth from fossil fuels. It’s known as “fossil” for greater than its age.

OK, Bob, much less environmental “red tape,” or a bridge will fall on me? Sure, that’s foolish, however so is a weak conservative method to battle local weather change.

John Gunter, Littleton

Bob Beauprez is improper. It’s not environmental legal guidelines which have stymied our infrastructure fixes. It’s a lack of cash, largely because of the TABOR Modification, which requires Colorado to return cash to residents somewhat than repair our roads.

Marilyn Starrett, Denver

RTD must reinvent itself

Re: “Lawmaker writing RTD bill,” Jan. 1 information story

State Sen. Jack Tate’s invoice enlarging the RTD board from 15 to 17 members deserves bipartisan help within the Basic Meeting. Tate sees what all of us see, and possibly extra. Empty seats on many bus routes, a driver scarcity, failure to construct the proposed U-Line, and many others.

The necessity for public transportation is pushed by two elements: the price of gasoline, and downtown parking availability and expense. A few of the upcoming proposed routes shouldn’t be on the chopping block, comparable to eliminating weekend service on the D-Line and decreasing service instances on the very talked-about 16th Avenue Mall shuttle. This all factors to the necessity for RTD to re- invent itself.

Including two extra policymakers on the RTD board is an concept whose time has come.

Kevin Sampson, Denver

Let senators resolve secretly

As guidelines are being ready for the President Trump impeachment trial, wouldn’t or not it’s logical to conduct the trial, after which permit the votes from every senator to be secret so there can be no concern of reprisal and they’d be at liberty to vote their conscience?

Gary Hurelle, Lakwood

