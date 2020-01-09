Letters: Iran photos, headline offensive; Two sides to Trump vs. Iran; A burning concern (1/9/20)

Iran images, headline offensive

Re: “Grief in Tehran,” Jan. 7 information images

I discovered myself offended by the photograph and headline in your entrance web page, which appeared to indicate that we should always really feel sorrow for Iran’s murderous villain, Qassem Soleimani, who had the blood of 1000’s (together with a whole lot of Individuals) on his fingers.

Simply questioning: In 1942, did you run a photograph of weeping Germans after Czech partisans assassinated Nazi mass assassin Reinhard Heydrich?

Your headline ought to have been “Tears for a terrorist.”

Flint Whitlock, Denver

Two sides to Trump vs. Iran

I cheered and was overjoyed after I discovered that President Barack Obama ordered the raid that killed Osama bin Laden on Might 2, 2011, in Pakistan. Bin Laden was killed by a crew of Navy SEALs.



The placement of bin Laden was a tightly stored secret to make sure the success of the mission and preserve the SEALs from being detected. A leak of any form would have been disastrous.

The president of both social gathering has the authority to behave if there’s proof of imminent hazard to Individuals or to guard the homeland.

Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist who had taken a whole lot — if not 1000’s — of American lives and would have taken many extra if he may have.

I’m glad that President Donald Trump, with the counsel of his Joint Chiefs of Workers and the Protection Division, took steps to remove this harmful enemy combatant.

Therese Roth, Denver

Let’s give credit score the place credit score is due. For 3 years we have now skilled President Trump on the coronary heart of widening division throughout our nation. However in a single swift act, he has managed to deliver acute unity to a rustic.

Sadly for us, that nation is Iran. Their loud and unifying slogan (“Death to America”) may double as a Trump 2020 re-election slogan.

Norm Davey, Centennial

A burning concern

Re: “Morrison, your country is burning,” Jan. 6 commentary

Thanks a lot for the well timed opinion piece concerning the Australian prime minister’s continued local weather denial within the face of devastating wildfires. However our personal local weather denier in chief, Donald Trump, has an equally short-sighted view.

Local weather change is a worldwide drawback and deserves a worldwide plan to avert its worst repercussions. Fairly quickly, the headline shall be “Earth, your planet is burning.”

Let’s do what must be performed whereas there’s nonetheless time and implement a sensible local weather plan.



A carbon payment and dividend invoice ought to quickly be launched within the Senate, and oil and gasoline pursuits ought to take a again seat to the wants of the planet, its folks, ecosystems and wildlife.

Susan Permut, Monument

