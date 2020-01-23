Letters: Loss of Rockies voice will leave a hollow on the airwaves; Dishonor, you say?; McConnell’s paradoxical pledge (1/23/20)

Lack of Rockies voice will go away a hole on the airwaves

Re: “Schemmel loses job as voice of Rockies on KOA radio,” Jan. 17 information story

I used to be shocked and saddened to learn that Jerry Schemmel has been dropped by KOA. He and Jack Corrigan have been the radio voices of the Rockies for thus a few years, it would seem to be we’ve misplaced a pal once we don’t hear his voice. He is an excellent broadcaster, a really good particular person and a real hero in each sense of the phrase. I’ll miss him.

Laura J. Porter, Denver

The previous losses of regionally owned media companies come to front-page fruition with corporate-operated iHeartmedia’s determination to dismiss KOA radio’s Rockies play-by-play announcer Jerry Schemmel. What iHeartmedia calls “modernizing” to “take advantage of significant investments” quantities to lack of expertise and concern for the viewers that acknowledges the worth and pending lack of Schemmel’s baseball experience. Till conglomerates like iHeartmedia someway dissolve or disappear, the standard of our media will proceed to erode.

Bruce Huey, Fort Morgan

Dishonor, you say?

Re: “Trump’s code of dishonor,” Jan. 19 commentary

Thomas Friedman of The New York Occasions lays out his argument for President Donald Trump missing a code of honor as evidenced, partially, by Trump’s authorizing the assassination of Iran’s Gen. Qasem Soleimani, infamous engineer of terrorism, and by his pardon of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. The place is Friedman’s code of honor as a journalist?

He abandons journalistic restraint in one among his remaining paragraphs, through which he presumes to get into the thoughts of the president, who, in accordance with Friedman, thinks “codes are for suckers,” and “what makes American soldiers great is that they’re killers.”

Friedman dishonors himself and journalistic requirements when he writes that an Iraqi lady being unintentionally shot doesn’t concern Trump as a result of, in Trump’s thoughts, “they’re all scum anyway.” I’m wondering what proof and quotes from the president would Friedman use to substantiate such a vitriolic assault, or is his hatred for Trump so overpowering that he doesn’t care that he has overstepped the standard boundaries of civility?

Thomas Friedman dishonors himself and his journalistic credentials when he abandons a measured tone to put out his case. Possibly it’s time for Friedman to look at his personal code of honor earlier than impugning that of others.

Karen Libby, Denver

McConnell’s paradoxical pledge

On Dec. 17, Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell mentioned: “I’m not an impartial juror.” Then, on Jan. 16, he took a solemn oath on the Senate flooring to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.” Did he not simply perjure himself? Is he going to “do impartial justice?” Add to this the truth that he has vowed to work carefully with the White Home on a method. That doesn’t make sense to me. How is it juror could be working with the defendant on a method? That would appear to sound like: “I am a juror on a corruption trial that knows the defendant, and I will work with them to get acquitted.”

It will appear to me that if a senator can not — or refuses to — be neutral, they need to recuse themselves from the jury and permit these that may be neutral solid judgment. Wouldn’t President Trump and his supporters need an neutral jury to vindicate him if he really has performed nothing improper? The American individuals deserve an neutral jury to evaluate this case towards the info after which come to an neutral conclusion. That, we’d belief. A Senate that has mentioned they aren’t neutral, we can not belief. However what do I do know? I’m only a logical, affordable human being.

Brice Lingle, Littleton

