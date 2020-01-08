Letters: Only use interlock devices when cars are first started for safety; Please, help my teenagers avoid the nicotine trap (1/8/20)

Solely use interlock units when automobiles are first began for security

Re: “Preventing and causing crashes,” Jan. 6 information story

I’m an habit counselor and I work with people who find themselves convicted of drunken driving. They’re typically required to have an interlock machine on their automobiles with a purpose to drive once more.

The overwhelming majority of the customers state that the usage of the machine, whereas rolling on the street, created an enormous threat for them. They’re distracted, fear that the machine will cease the automobile in the course of the freeway, and customarily really feel in the event that they don’t react to the machine instantly they are going to find yourself in violation of their probation and be incarcerated.

In my expertise with the individuals who use the machine, the one time it’s efficient in stopping drunken driving is when the individual wants to start out the automobile. Requiring a breath take a look at whereas shifting is a hazard to different drivers, pedestrians and themselves. I urge the usage of the machine as a deterrent to beginning a automobile when an individual is ingesting; I urge that the machine not be used as a breath-testing machine whereas the car is shifting.

I suppose the one means to try this is to teach the legislature on the hazard of the machine as it’s presently getting used. Thanks for the article and the data. Perhaps some will pay attention.

Ted Peak, Denver

Please, assist my youngsters keep away from the nicotine lure

Re: “Trump’s plan to curb teen use … ,” Jan. three information story

All the parenting on this planet can not fight the tobacco and nicotine advertising and marketing machine concentrating on my children. I’ve two youngsters (ages 16 and 14) who’re continually confronted with promoting pushing tobacco and vaping merchandise.

Colorado’s highschool vaping price is considerably increased than the nationwide common, and that shakes me to my core. How can it’s OK to particularly goal kids? What company values empower these firms to make earnings off the susceptible minds and well being of our future workforce and leaders?

I hope that our Colorado lawmakers assist children, like mine, by making it tougher for them to pay money for nicotine merchandise, as a result of mother and father can not do it on their very own. Regardless that Congress raised the nationwide authorized age to buy nicotine merchandise to 21, it isn’t sufficient.

A mother in my father or mother group caught her youngster ordering cigarettes on-line and having them delivered when she was not house. There was no verify and steadiness to implement the authorized age, which was 18 on the time.

Merely elevating the age is not going to do a lot to forestall underage smoking and vaping when entry is so simple as clicking a button. I pray that the tobacco business doesn’t lure my kids, however I do know the percentages are in opposition to me.

Julie Schlingman, Denver

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our tips for methods to submit by e mail or mail.