Letters: Paper or plastic?; The pending impeachment trial (12/24/19)

Paper or plastic?

Re: “Denver’s bag fee is just the beginning,” Dec. 14 information story

I’m confused! The Denver Metropolis Council needs to cost a charge for “single-use” plastic, paper baggage, to decrease their environmental footprint. That’s factor! However why cost this identical charge ($zero.10 per bag) for both bag? I’ll clarify.

Plastic baggage take 40% much less vitality to make than paper ones. Paper baggage manufacturing kills bushes, contributes to dangerous acid rain, releases lethal dioxin and pollutes water.

It takes about seven vans carrying paper baggage to equal only one truck carrying the identical quantity of plastic ones.

On a pound-for-pound foundation, it takes greater than 50 instances the vitality to recycle paper than it does plastic. Realizing the above info, why ought to this charge be simply $zero.10 for a paper bag?

Contemplating the cradle to grave air pollution profile, the Denver Metropolis Council ought to contemplate charging a minimum of $zero.25 for each paper, single-use bag. Right?

John P. Cardie, Westminster

Listed here are the primary phrases from the story. “Denver’s proposed fee for single-use bags …”

From the start, the story misrepresents how the baggage are used. Not less than in my home, they’re multi-use baggage. We hold the baggage and we use them for different functions. Principally we use them to line wastebaskets. We additionally use them for pet droppings and to hold issues.

What do metropolis council members use to line their wastebaskets? Do they purchase plastic baggage for that single-use? They need to know that the baggage they purchase are thicker and subsequently result in extra plastic waste. As well as, the containers they’re packaged in turns into waste too. Lastly, including them to the buying basket ends in extra issues to be sacked and carried to the automobile — waste, waste, waste.

Earlier than Denver bans grocery retailer baggage, I wish to see a research that exhibits what occurs to plastic bag gross sales after grocery retailer baggage are banned. How a lot do gross sales of these baggage go up? Does the entire quantity of plastic from these baggage equal, or maybe exceed the skinny grocery retailer baggage?

I’m in full settlement with the battle on plastic. Change plastic and Styrofoam the place it is sensible. However don’t take away the one product that may so simply be used for a number of functions.

David Jones, Aurora

The pending impeachment trial

Let President Donald Trump have a good trial!

Let each witness testify. Let each doc be examined.

Now we have a disaster in our democracy. We dare not hurry this course of. We’d like the fullest, most clear trial we will have. We Americans must fulfill ourselves absolutely that the decision was not determined behind closed doorways. We have to see the proof ourselves, not filtered by means of the bias of no matter information supply we learn or hearken to.

The Structure is our most respected public treasure. Lastly, we the folks must resolve whether or not President Trump upheld his oath to guard the Structure. We additionally must know if our elected members of Congress upheld their oaths to defend the Structure. We are able to solely try this if all of the testimony is made public, and we see all of the proof.

Let this trial proceed slowly, thoughtfully. In the end, all of us are the jury.

Ken Gerdes, Denver

Re: “Impeached,” Dec. 19 information story

I, and plenty of others, will likely be anxiously ready to see if The Denver Put up — within the subsequent a number of weeks, in response to motion within the U.S. Senate — runs a front-page banner headline which maybe may learn: “Vindicated,’’ ‘’Exonerated,’’ or “Not responsible.’’ In gentle of the Dec. 19 headline, wouldn’t that be a matter of accuracy and equity? We’re not holding our breath.

Curtis E. Burton, Highlands Ranch