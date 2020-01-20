Letters: Peer-to-peer solution possible; A better vision for 2020 (1/20/20)

Peer-to-peer answer attainable

Re: “Nonprofit recognizes Denver police officers for good deeds” and “Three police officers disciplined …” Jan. 9 information tales

I discovered it ironic that, after studying the article on web page 4A, recognizing 4 Denver cops for doing “good deeds,” I turned to web page 5A and skim the article concerning three Denver cops being disciplined for “excessive force.” Perhaps the “good guys” must be partnered with the “bad guys” to allow them to mentor and affect them.

Jim Malec, Roxborough

A greater imaginative and prescient for 2020

I’m a proud Highlands Ranch native. Highlands Ranch is in one of many high 10 wealthiest counties in america. The highschool I went to has produced skilled athletes and high-achieving students. Alternative is plentiful. So you’d by no means actually suppose one thing dangerous would occur in a spot like this.

Till it does.

On Might 7, 2019, my world was modified without end with the capturing at STEM College Highlands Ranch. I had been employed at a close-by faculty, and I anxiously watched the information from the place I presently reside to seek out out if my former college students who now attended STEM had been OK.

I’ll always remember the anger and worry I felt that day. As a result of it isn’t about taking away weapons or pointing fingers between the crimson and the blue. And it isn’t about posting the flowery quotes and inspirational messages on social media encouraging folks to “do their best” and “never give up.”

It’s in regards to the nitty-gritty, day-to-day actuality of being there for many who want it most and coming to actually perceive psychological well being, and making our world a kinder and extra lovely place.

I problem everybody to apply kindness with out documenting it in 2020. So this unacceptable epidemic will sooner or later be a distant reminiscence. Make the world higher.

Madeline Wickoren, Fargo, N.D.

Earlier than we get knee-deep into 2020, this could be a great time to consider how we are able to make this 12 months higher. Can individuals who lived almost four,000 years in the past assist us reside a extra pleasurable life? What may they presumably know that we’ve got forgotten? We’re a lot extra superior than they had been.

They should have been ignorant and superstitious. Happily, writings from the previous have survived from the ancients that can assist us clear up that query. I share this quote with the hope that we bear in mind what actually counts and apply it to how we deal with one another.

“Enjoy life, spend it in happiness, not despair. Savor your food, make each day a delight, bathe and anoint yourself, wear bright clothes that are sparkling clean, let music and dancing fill your house, love the child who holds your hand, and give your (spouse) pleasure in your embrace. This is the best way for (humans) to live.” — From the Epic of Gilgamesh, historical Mesopotamian poem

Ken Spooner, Littleton

