Letters: Pens mightier than their word?; Polis gets schooled on vaccines; Leaders should be rich in deed (1/17/20)

Pens mightier than their phrase?

Re: “Senate takes case, setting up a trial,” Jan. 16 information story

Home Democrats are two-faced. Home impeachment managers appeared stone-faced and somber Wednesday as they marched in lockstep from the Home to the Senate. In the meantime, Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi acted like a rock star as she signed the articles of impeachment utilizing greater than two dozen pens and cracking a smile, to a room stuffed with photographers and supporters.

What Pelosi’s response can be as soon as the Senate totally exonerates President Donald Trump is the $64,000 query.

David Tulanian, Las Vegas

I watched Rep. Jason Crow settle for a ceremonial pen from Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she signed the articles of impeachment with a smile on her face.

I don’t know who’s operating towards you, sir, however after that disgusting present mocking your constitutional accountability, they’ve my vote. How dare you?

Kirk Jamison, Centennial

Re: “Colorado voters want a real trial,” Jan. 16 information story

The editor selected 4 letters, just about parroting the Democrats’ calls for on the Senate for a “fair trial” within the Senate wanting extra witnesses and paperwork. That they had that likelihood within the Home hearings. I ask the 4 letter writers: The place was the “fairness” within the Home committee hearings? Your complete course of was a one-sided sham, with witnesses questioned behind closed doorways. It was a shame to the Structure and to the Invoice of Rights.

The Senate will conduct a good course of. The accusers will current their case based mostly on the fees and the president can have his day in courtroom to defend himself towards these fees. The senators, appearing as jurors, can be allowed to ask questions on proof offered. The important thing query is: Has the president dedicated the extent of “high crimes” as prescribed by the Structure? That’s what the senators will vote on. Truthful sufficient?

Peter Bruno, Arvada

Polis will get schooled on vaccines

“America spends twice as much on health care per person as other wealthy industrialized countries. Our health results are in the middle of the pack,” Gov. Jared Polis mentioned throughout an interview with Colorado Public Radio.

I used to be shocked to listen to that the governor is “pro-choice” for vaccines. He might know rather a lot about finance, however he apparently is ignorant about medication and prevention. There may be an ongoing measles epidemic in Congo that has killed greater than 6,000 and contaminated 310,000 — in line with the World Well being Group (WHO) — far eclipsing the Ebola scare. Vaccines stop 10,000,000 deaths each 5 years, and lack of vaccination is among the prime 10 world well being threats, in line with WHO.

Vaccines are low cost and there aren’t any frequent, confirmed, critical unwanted side effects.

Fairly than making a public choice for well being care, the governor ought to work with the legislators to cross a regulation making vaccination necessary. Colorado has one of many lowest vaccination charges for kindergarten within the nation. If he needs to economize and enhance outcomes, he ought to concentrate on the fundamentals and get individuals vaccinated.

Mark Keller, Greenwood Village

Leaders needs to be wealthy in deed

The one factor I need to hear from the billionaire candidates — and from our billionaire president — is how they’re utilizing their cash to assist others. Self-promotion, self-aggrandizement and focusing solely on making extra money doesn’t impress me. The divide between the ultra-rich and the poor on this nation is approach too vast. A president is a public servant who works to enhance the well-being of all U.S. residents.

Polly Whiteside, Lakewood

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or take a look at our pointers for learn how to submit by e mail or mail.