Letters: Recognizing concussion injuries from the battlefields (1/22/20)

Recognizing concussion accidents from the battlefields

Now we have now discovered that 11 American servicemen have been injured by the Iranian rocket assault. They have been concussed by the blast waves emanating from the explosions. The Military has responded appropriately and has despatched them out of theater to be evaluated.

My unit in Vietnam fired 508,653 155mm howitzer rounds from March 1967 to October 1971. Every a kind of muzzle blasts prompted a “mild traumatic brain injury” for the gun crew and anybody else within the radius of the blast wave. We frequently fired six rounds per minute for prolonged durations of time; fight is like that. The repetitive concussions generated a situation known as post-concussion syndrome (PCS), which might result in early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s, and ends with persistent traumatic encephalopathy. We’re all affected.

The Division of Protection and the VA don’t acknowledge PCS as a battlefield harm, though it has existed since WWI. We are going to decline cognitively earlier than our noncombat friends. We are going to die earlier than them, too. Our wives, who’ve stood by us all these years, is not going to be eligible to obtain our advantages.

If the NFL, the NHL, skilled soccer and boxing can get recognition and help, ought to Vietnam veterans be handled equally? We labored for lots much less cash.

C. Gunn Haydon, Cañon Metropolis

In appreciation of the hardworking rural households

I’d prefer to take a second to thank the farming and ranching households who’ve made the trek to Denver to take part on this yr’s Nationwide Western Inventory Present. Welcome. We’re really glad to have you ever right here.

For anybody who needs to expertise the true coronary heart of America, I recommend you seize the entire household, put in your outdated, worst pair of trainers and stroll by way of the livestock exhibit areas, the arenas and the cattle pens.

You will notice grandpa and grandma, mother and pop, and all the children from a city you’ve by no means heard of all pulling the rope in the identical route, working laborious towards an opportunity at some recognition of their achievements, sustaining outdated enterprise relationships and constructing new ones. Say “hi.” They may recognize your curiosity.

It’s not a simple life, however they present up for work every single day. And we recognize that they do.

Steven Tyler, Englewood

