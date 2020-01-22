Letters: Recognizing concussion injuries from the battlefields; In appreciation of the hardworking rural families (1/22/20)

Recognizing concussion accidents from the battlefields

We’ve got now realized that 11 American servicemen have been injured by the Iranian rocket assault. They had been concussed by the blast waves emanating from the explosions. The Military has responded appropriately and has despatched them out of theater to be evaluated.

My unit in Vietnam fired 508,653 155mm howitzer rounds from March 1967 to October 1971. Every a type of muzzle blasts brought about a “mild traumatic brain injury” for the gun crew and anybody else within the radius of the blast wave. We regularly fired six rounds per minute for prolonged durations of time; fight is like that. The repetitive concussions generated a situation known as post-concussion syndrome (PCS), which may result in early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s, and ends with persistent traumatic encephalopathy. We’re all affected.

The Division of Protection and the VA don’t acknowledge PCS as a battlefield harm, though it has existed since WWI. We’ll decline cognitively earlier than our noncombat friends. We’ll die earlier than them, too. Our wives, who’ve stood by us all these years, won’t be eligible to obtain our advantages.



If the NFL, the NHL, skilled soccer and boxing can get recognition and help, ought to Vietnam veterans be handled equally? We labored for lots much less cash.

C. Gunn Haydon, Cañon Metropolis

In appreciation of the hardworking rural households

I’d wish to take a second to thank the farming and ranching households who’ve made the trek to Denver to take part on this yr’s Nationwide Western Inventory Present. Welcome. We’re actually glad to have you ever right here.



For anybody who desires to expertise the true coronary heart of America, I counsel you seize the entire household, put in your previous, worst pair of shoes and stroll by means of the livestock exhibit areas, the arenas and the cattle pens.

You will notice grandpa and grandma, mother and pop, and all the children from a city you’ve by no means heard of all pulling the rope in the identical course, working exhausting towards an opportunity at some recognition of their achievements, sustaining previous enterprise relationships and constructing new ones. Say “hi.” They may recognize your curiosity.

It’s not a straightforward life, however they present up for work every single day. And we recognize that they do.

Steven Tyler, Englewood

