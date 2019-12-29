Letters: RTD service issues unacceptable; Caldara’s Christmas gift advice is locked and loaded (12/29/19)

RTD service points unacceptable

Re: “RTD may ax six bus lines, reduce service on 16th Street Mall shuttle,” Dec. 20 information story

I’m wondering if any of the RTD board members ever trip any of the traces wherein they’re proposing service reductions?

On two latest weekends, I used the D-Line to journey to downtown Denver. On the primary Saturday, there was standing room solely going and coming. On the second Saturday, there have been seats however not many.



Every time, we loved concert events at Boetcher Live performance Corridor and visited with these in adjoining seats. We have been so glad that we had used gentle rail as visitors congestion and parking issues had hurried their dinner preparations and diminished the festivity of their night out.

How rather more congestion shall be created with out the D-Line on the weekend? I’m positive those that handle parking heaps will admire the elevated enterprise from individuals going to the Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche video games. Nonetheless, there’s a restrict to the costly parking locations downtown.

RTD says it can’t appeal to ample drivers for current traces. What’s going to occur when RTD provides extra traces? RTD receives a 1% gross sales tax! Maybe hourly wage will increase versus necessary additional time would improve the pool of candidates. Maybe reducing fares versus elevating fares would improve ridership and income.

The supervisor of service planning stated the cuts are on traces the place there are transportation alternate options. No, there are not any alternate options on the D-Line that get you effectively downtown. Denver is not a “cowtown.” No service, or service each half hour, is unacceptable in a serious metropolitan metropolis.

Andre Ransom, Denver

With RTD quick on bus drivers and light-rail operators, together with faculty districts needing bus drivers, what about RTD and faculty districts forming a co-op so that faculty bus drivers can get work at RTD through the faculty day hours, between the morning and afternoon faculty bus shifts?

Jerry Witt, Commerce Metropolis

Caldara’s Christmas present recommendation is locked and loaded

Re: “I gave a gun and you should too,” Dec. 22 commentary

As soon as once more, Second Modification provocateur Jon Caldara obtained free rein to promote the gun trade’s merchandise on The Denver Submit’s editorial web page. Within the vacation spirit, he urges gun house owners to provide weapons to non-owners to increase the gun-owning public. Why? “Without expanding the base of gun owners, the gun-phobe cultural manipulation will end gun rights, not in this generation, but in a future one.”



Studying by means of The Submit’s papers final weekend, one finds loads of real-life proof for imposing cheap limits on weapons sooner somewhat than later:

• An off-duty Denver officer is shot in each arms whereas attempting to cease a theft in Arvada.

• A Morrison man will get 40 years within the taking pictures loss of life of his girlfriend.

• A 30-year-old is jailed on a $5 million bond practically 10 years after allegedly taking pictures a sheriff’s deputy responding to a house invasion.

• An armed suspect is shot useless by police after barricading himself in a Lakewood home and setting it afire.

• Loveland officers are cleared after taking pictures to loss of life an armed lady whose gunshot towards them struck an officer’s helmet, luckily sparing his life.

However there’s a shiny spot in gun information: New Zealanders turned in additional than 50,000 weapons in a authorities buy-back program after a terrorist shot and killed 51 individuals in two mosques this yr. The Kiwis aren’t ready for an additional era to behave. Nor ought to we.

Phil Nash, Denver

Jon, I’m a proud Democrat who loathes Trump (and you need to too).

I don’t personal a gun however, in contrast to pollical bloviators like your self who suppose all Democrats are “gun haters” and wish to take away individuals’s weapons, I could someday buy a gun.

So, it follows that I’d and do assist the fitting of all People to buy a gun ought to they selected to take action. Many Democrats really feel as I do. Many additionally imagine that cheap weapons legal guidelines ought to apply.

Peter Waggoner, Centennial

Jon, I learn your piece. My gosh, I beloved it. Lastly, The Denver Submit allowed an opposing view on the matter. Sustain the great work.



Inform Brittany, “Good on her.”

Mick Addington, Aurora

Nothing says Christmas — peace on Earth, goodwill towards males — like giving somebody a gun. Ugh.

Allie Molinda, Centennial

Whoa, “bigoted urbanites”? Jon Caldara makes use of loaded language to explain those that are against having a gun of their home or on their individual. For 3 years, I used to be assigned an M1 Garand rifle within the Military and, for a time, was the gunner on a .50-caliber machine gun crew. I certified on each weapons and somewhat loved the expertise of firing them, however Jon, please don’t embody me in your gun-as-a-gift record. I intentionally opted out of gun possession way back. Some really feel protected with a gun; I felt safer with out one.

A gun is a large accountability that ought to be accompanied by security courses and yearly requalification at a gun vary. Keep in mind the Johnny Money tune “Don’t take your guns to town” and the way reckless possession can result in tragedy? Already, too many weapons are in irresponsible arms. Don’t push them into reluctant ones.

Harry Puncec, Lakewood

Jonathan Swift modestly proposed impoverished Irish promote their youngsters to the wealthy for use as meals. Swift was being satirical. Caldara proposes that we give weapons to 80-year-olds. He wasn’t being satirical.

What if Caldara designed his columns to make us query our beliefs and values by making outrageous feedback — and proposals?

However, in contrast to Swift, he’s not.

Craig Marshall Smith, Highlands Ranch

Readers rail on President Trump impeachment

When one tells a lie, a paradox is created that can’t be resolved till the lie is uncovered. All through the president’s impeachment, there was a persistent, obtrusive paradox that hasn’t been addressed. It has to do with the president’s supposed obsession with preventing corruption. All through the impeachment inquiry, we repeatedly heard from his defenders that President Donald Trump was involved about corruption in Ukraine and that was the premise for withholding wanted navy help.

Moreover, we now have been advised that the FBI and different U.S. authorities companies are corrupt themselves and couldn’t be trusted. Should you imagine Trump and his supporters, plainly we now have widespread corruption proper right here on our doorstep. Do you see the disconnect?

On the eve of the president’s impeachment vote, certainly one of his former associates, Rick Gates, was sentenced to jail for felony conduct — this makes the sixth Trump affiliate who has been convicted of crimes comparable to conspiracy in opposition to america and mendacity to the FBI.

We’ve heard claims of corruption from the president for 3 years, and we now have seen proof of the identical from his personal administration. But, we’re to imagine that the president is so involved about corruption out of the country that he was keen to withhold overseas help and, in doing so, jeopardize our nationwide safety. How does one reconcile these details with out reaching the apparent conclusion?

Brian Buckmaster, Loveland

With the impeachment of President Donald Trump going to the U.S. Senate quickly, the Republican Celebration has a grand alternative to remake itself from its present slender standing. Right this moment’s GOP has reworked from the Tea Celebration of some years in the past to the celebration of Trump that’s destined to say no.

It basically has grow to be a political celebration of the ill-informed, anti-immigrant, Christian fundamentalists, and previous white nationalists. The celebration is on the mistaken facet of demographic change.



Right this moment’s GOP is not the rational conservative celebration of the 1950s and ’60s that many people as soon as supporters not acknowledge nor respect. Slightly than being pushed by concern of Trump, Republican senators with a conscience and integrity ought to vote to indict him.

This shall be painful within the quick run, however such braveness will keep away from a dismal future the celebration faces.

Richard Van Scotter, Longmont

Relating to supporting a political celebration, I establish as an impartial — casting my vote for who I think about one of the best candidate for the place, no matter political affiliation. I’ve recognized on this method since I used to be capable of vote, just a few a long time in the past, deciding on people from all political events. Because of the latest bullying of our president, I’ll by no means once more forged a vote in favor of any candidate representing the Democratic Celebration. For my part, they abused their energy by impeaching a president on the identical grounds. How do Home politicians grow to be millionaires and billionaires? Through the use of their workplace for improper private profit.

Greg Buck, Westminster

I admit to being gullible, naive and a little bit of a Pollyanna. I wish to imagine that individuals have a tendency to inform the reality. My aim is to be truthful in my conversations with others and I’m damage when others don’t do the identical with me.

I’ve, sadly, come to count on lies from our elected officers. I think about they really feel that reality is just not required to serve us, or the reality is wildly inconvenient to their trigger. I’m, nonetheless, upset that the mainstream media has diverged wildly from telling the reality. How are you going to have two information shops (e.g., Fox and MSNBC, with admittedly totally different viewer bases) telling wildly totally different tales about the identical story? There can’t be two truths. Did President Donald Trump say to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ‘‘I would love you to do us a favor” or not? It’s a matter of file.

We get the elected officers we deserve by not demanding the reality. We pay for the misleading journalism by not demanding the reality. Will we concern the reality will conflict with our personal intently held beliefs or that what comes from the reality might not yield outcomes we wish?

It has been stated, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” Is that this what we wish?

Gregory Clark, Lakewood

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or take a look at our pointers for the best way to submit by electronic mail or mail.