Letters: Silence is golden for a juror; Trump’s Obama obsession; Do what is good for the republic; Concern for newspaper carrier (1/10/20)

Silence is golden for a juror

Re: “Gardner stays silent as Senate trial looms,” Jan 6. information story

How can the pending Senate “trial” be honest and neutral if the sitting senators are the jury? For a real trial in the true world, the jury vetting would dismiss almost each senator because of their already public posturing statements. The exceptions could be senators, similar to Cory Gardner, who haven’t publicly expressed an opinion.

Primarily based upon Morgan Carroll’s tiresomely biased, partisan quote, the Nationwide Western stockyards aren’t the one place that “bull merde” is commonplace.

Final, is it a tit-for-a-tat or quid professional quo for the Senate to conduct this alleged trial in the identical method that Rep. Adam Schiff carried out the Home model? Neither Schiff nor Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi might make calls for upon the Senate as to the best way to conduct its one-ring circus. They already orchestrated theirs.

Invoice Leake, Golden

Trump’s Obama obsession

It’s clear to me President Donald Trump is obsessive about former President Barack Obama. Daily he refers to one thing Obama did or didn’t do in his unending contest of recognition.

Any worthwhile effort Obama made on the world stage — the Paris Local weather Accord, the Joint Complete Plan of Motion (Iran nuclear deal), all of the environmental laws, the Inexpensive Care Act, making Medicaid extra accessible — have all been ripped to shreds or deregulated. Ongoing lawsuits try to finish the ACA completely.

Obama’s recognition on the world stage, and his data and calm demeanor, drive Trump loopy. Sure, Donald Trump is obsessive about Barack Obama.

Nancy Rife, Wheat Ridge

Do what is sweet for the republic

Whereas the 2 main events in American politics disagree in regards to the quantity of presidency that’s greatest for the folks, how a lot we’re taxed and the way cash is appropriated, neither social gathering ought to disagree in regards to the worth of the system of checks and balances put in place by the founding fathers. What they need to agree on is that autocratic leaders who suppress info, disseminate propaganda and unfold worry pose the best menace to our freedom. Donald Trump is that form of chief.

His assault on the media is extra in keeping with the conduct of an autocratic chief than a president in a republic. He even assaults conservative information and Christian publications after they report one thing he doesn’t wish to hear.

Our republic can flourish solely when worry and lies will not be used as a way of management. That is true, no matter political affiliation.

Joe Ellison, Lakewood

Concern for newspaper provider

Re: “Denver Post delivery driver shot, car stolen …” Jan. 5 information story

I reside within the neighborhood the place this occurred, and this individual delivered our household’s Denver Publish. I had an event to fulfill him; he isn’t solely the most effective supply individual we’ve ever had, he’s additionally a real gentleman.

Supporting newspapers is extraordinarily vital to my household. We consider in journalism as the first supply for native, nationwide and international information. To suppose that delivering information to Denver residents has develop into a doubtlessly life-threatening place is unimaginable.

I’m surprised by this taking pictures. It occurred in my pretty neighborhood and occurred to a pleasant one that was merely doing job.

Donna Copeland, Denver

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our tips for the best way to submit by electronic mail or mail.