Letters: Study the science of wolf reintroduction; The cost of climate change; Broncos dissed by HOF; Vote for the economy (1/13/20)

Examine the science of wolf reintroduction

Re: “Evidence of wolves living here,” Jan. 9 information story

I applaud current observations of wolves returning to northwest Colorado. That is definitely not sudden as wolves proceed to broaden their territory south. That is what wolves do.

I’m conscious that not all people, particularly ranchers, are completely satisfied about this information. As an animal lover, I perceive the shock of discovering the carcass of an animal lovingly raised by hard-working ranchers.



That stated, I’d ask everybody obsessed with this controversial problem to please learn up on the science.

Reality: Wolves are good for the surroundings.



Reality: Ranchers shall be reimbursed for his or her losses.



Reality: Nationwide Parks belong to all People, whether or not they reside right here or Los Angeles.

Let’s respect all views and have a science-based dialogue on managing these magnificent animals.

Douglas M. DeVries, Northglenn

The price of local weather change

Re: “Australia shows us the road to hell,” Jan. 11 commentary

Paul Krugman is right, “the world isn’t rational.” Folks keep away from the horrifying actuality of local weather change by ignoring it, convincing themselves it will probably’t be true, or it will probably’t occur right here, or there may be nothing we are able to do about it.

Rising seas may swamp America’s coastal cities and fires may devour all of the forest land in California, Colorado, and different states, and there would nonetheless be individuals who didn’t consider in local weather change.

However he’s flawed to characterize a carbon tax as some type of punitive sacrifice. All a carbon charge does is uncover the hidden prices of placing extra carbon into the air, a value that each individual pays by way of poorer air high quality and local weather change.

With a carbon charge and dividend, carbon producers must pay that price, with the cash collected redistributed to the remainder of us as a dividend.

We have to begin having a reality-based dialog about local weather change, and a carbon charge is one option to get us there.

Steve Rasnic Tem, Centennial

Broncos dissed by HOF

Re: “In memory of Mom,” Jan. eight sports activities commentary

Steve Atwater is one other casualty of the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame’s dismissal of all issues Bronco. Steve was and is well-loved by followers, and we share his remorse that his mother by no means witnessed his enshrinement.

When the HOF calls, typically it’s too late, as within the case of Pat Bowlen. Sadly, and extra typically for our Bronco stars, that decision by no means comes.

Harry Puncec, Lakewood

Vote for the economic system

Re: “A ridiculously optimistic history of the next decade,” Jan. 5 commentary

I do know the gist of his article was optimism. Nonetheless, the lifelike results of most of the Democratic nominees retaking the presidency could be new taxes, rescission of the tax cuts, and implementation of many non-business-friendly insurance policies. All most definitely leading to a slide again right into a recession.

Unemployment skyrockets just like the unhealthy outdated days of the late 2000s.

I’m not an actual Trump man, however because the 1992 Invoice Clinton marketing campaign slogan went (in so many phrases), “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Mike Conkey, Thornton

