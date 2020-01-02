Letters: Taxpayers shouldn’t foot this bill; Seeking to quiet the skies above; The wealth imbalance; We can’t afford to lose our allies (1/1/20)

Taxpayers shouldn’t foot this invoice

I don’t perceive the idea of prolonged paid household depart, for each dad and mom particularly. Being pregnant ought to be a accountable alternative made by adults who’ve some technique of supporting the household addition. Cheap paid depart for a lady (one to 2 months max) is comprehensible to present her time to deal with new child points and heal her personal physique. Nevertheless, this doesn’t apply to the companions who haven’t given start — regardless of the significance of their very own dedication to the household. I’m not considering paying tax for such a circumstance, and I personally really feel it additionally encourages folks to have kids for the flawed causes.

Diane Silver, Broomfield

Searching for to quiet the skies above

Re: “DIA air traffic patterns: Gilpin County latest area to dread noise,” Dec. 16 information story

This text about airport noise highlights the considerations of many Entrance Vary residents. Like Arthur Gallegos, I moved to my Westminster residence (greater than 25 years in the past) to reside in a quiet and peaceable suburban space. On the time, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport had a modest quantity of largely normal aviation visitors. Up to now 5 years, nevertheless, it has change into a central hub for flight colleges , personal jets and industrial visitors. My every day life is disrupted by a endless drone of aviation noise.

It’s encouraging to know that some public officers are responding. Congressman Joe Neguse has launched the Plane Noise Discount Act and written to the FAA in response to citizen considerations in Boulder County. I strongly encourage Rep. Ed Perlmutter to do the identical. And I’d prefer to see Westminster metropolis officers have interaction in dialogue on behalf of residents within the methods Superior and Louisville have achieved. Be part of our group at fb.com/teams/quiet- skiesjeffersoncountyco/.

Charlene Willey, Westminster

The wealth imbalance

Re: Dec. 30 opinion web page

There was an ironic juxtaposition in Monday’s paper. First, a letter requested why we hate billionaires, who simply are smarter than us and will be capable to make all the cash they need. Instantly under was a bit by Paul Krugman explaining why the affect of billionaires is inflicting plenty of our monetary issues. I ponder if the letter author has ever thought of any of Krugman’s analyses.

And never talked about by both of them are the opposite methods a few of these billionaires and their firms have gotten so wealthy — by paying little or no taxes, and denying their workers greater wages and higher advantages to make themselves much more billions. What number of workers of Walmart and Amazon are on authorities help to outlive? These individuals are not lazy; they’re working laborious for very low wages. There’s an excessive imbalance in our nation that will get worse by the day.



I can’t rejoice the people who find themselves knowingly making it worse. You possibly can name this “smart.” I name it grasping.

Barbara Gal, Lakewood

We will’t afford to lose our allies

Re: “America’s global influence … ,” Dec. 9 information story

After studying the article on NATO and the diminishing affect of the U.S., it saddens me to know that our allies are shedding confidence in our willingness to face by them within the line of protection and are turning elsewhere for safety.

As a retired service member who served on the earth’s best Navy, I had the privilege to serve aspect by aspect with a few of our allies. It saddens me to know that our present administration has chosen to show its again on allies which have fought and died by our sides. I’ve to surprise who can have our again.

Walter Boner Jr., Longmont

