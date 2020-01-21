Letters: The many appealing effects of congressional term limits; Students should explore the alternatives to college debt (1/21/20)

The numerous interesting results of congressional time period limits

Re: “Another thing Steyer is wrong about,” Jan. 20 commentary

Jamelle Bouie’s arguments missed the elemental worth of time period limits in ending corruption — with time period limits, each vote on the legislature has a major fraction of representatives or senators who can’t run for re-election, and so are usually not beholden to their company contributors.

Additionally, if a legislator can solely be “bought” for at most part of their potential legislative lifetime, the inducement for contributors to even attempt is lessened.

These are additionally the folks within the legislature with essentially the most expertise, because it’s their final time period. So they’re each the pure leaders and the freest to vote within the public curiosity.

Expertise may be gained in any variety of methods, together with on the job. These items just isn’t quantum physics, and anybody with curiosity and intelligence can study quickly, particularly given all of the entities that foyer by hook or by crook.

Boule is appropriate relating to the necessity for marketing campaign finance reform, non partisan primaries, and so forth. Time period limits are simply one other piece within the effort to make authorities for the folks, and never for the particular pursuits.

Steve Pomerance, Boulder

Jamelle Bouie highlights many essential speaking factors in his latest editorial, the first matter being that the time period limits dialogue appears to be reactionary, and centered on our fear-based instincts.

He overlooks one related level. Our flesh pressers are keenly centered on two- to six-year horizons, as a result of that’s how lengthy their phrases are. Most choices they make are due to this fact unduly influenced by “how will this affect my re-election bid?” This promotes populist short-term considering and choices.

These time period lengths might have been applicable within the 1800’s and the 1900’s. I’d submit that within the 2000’s, nonetheless, it cements short-term considering into place.

Representatives are perpetually operating for re-election, which is a large distraction. Senators have drawn out and prohibitively costly elections. A compromise value contemplating may be extending consultant phrases to 4 years, with a six-term restrict; and conserving Senate phrases at six years, with a four-term restrict.

Such a change would promote larger continuity amongst our legislators, decrease the influences and distractions of the re-election course of, permit a pure alternative for generational change (about 20 years), and promote long-term considering — one thing that Congress hasn’t had for many of this century.

Jeffrey Sippel, Denver

College students ought to discover the alternate options to varsity debt

Re: “ ‘Get On Your Feet’ bill unfair to majority of Coloradans,” Jan. 17 commentary

Krista Kafer acquired it proper in her column. I personally really feel that the worth of a school training is over rated. Should you can’t afford the scholar loans, search for alternate options: group faculty, commerce faculties, internships.

One grandson acquired his diploma by working for his college to defray some tuition. One granddaughter who was a legacy has been out of faculty and dealing for 5 years and continues to be paying off her loans as is her mom. That is not sensible.

A “loan” must be paid again and to burden residents with that debt just isn’t acceptable. A university training is over rated and the worth tag is approach too excessive. Don’t cross Senate Invoice four. Let Gov. Jared Polis know.

Deborah Curlee, Golden

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or try our pointers for learn how to submit by e mail or mail.