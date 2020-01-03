Letters: The value of staying unplugged; Keeping a safe “space”; Child care costs begin with planning; A taste for food writing (1/3/20)

The worth of staying unplugged

Re: “Communities tap grants to get modern internet,” Dec. 30 information story

I fail to grasp why it’s such a profound tragedy for some rural areas to lack high-speed web connectivity. Personally, I believe these locations sound like nice locations to dwell and, particularly, to boost kids.

In any case, what actually has this virus of digital know-how contributed to our society, our youths specifically, aside from despair, suicide, social disconnection, cyber-bullying and pornography habit. To these locations but to be contaminated, think about yourselves fortunate!

Invoice Halligan, Centennial

Protecting a protected “space”

Re: “May the Space Force be with you,” Dec. 29 commentary

Writer James Stavridis says, “With the recent passage of this year’s big defense bill, Congress authorized the creation of … the United States Space Force. The move reflects the growing militarization of space.”

I’m very involved about this new Area Power. This takes us and the world in a harmful route. The tone of our navy, demanding superiority in area, is just inviting confrontation. We must be working to maintain area as a impartial area. We needs to be working to make a world settlement whereby area can be utilized for peaceable functions solely. The present legal guidelines of the seas and the air are good fashions to observe.

I urge us all to be part of a dialogue about this with our representatives. So far as I do know, this strategy has not even been thought-about. It’s time to assume outdoors the outdated field of militarization as the reply to every thing. We now have the flexibility and smarts to be extra inventive within the pursuit of peace.

Eleanor Dwight, Fort Collins

Baby care prices start with planning

Re: “Child care still concerns women running for office,” Jan. 2 information story

Baby care begins with household planning and never merely having children. Baby care may be very costly and value prohibitive for too many. Nevertheless, there may be little penalty for having children with out the means to take action, besides poverty that penalizes the kid.

We now have too many bringing too many kids into this world with out financially planning and fascinated by the obligations of elevating a baby. This group is content material to default their monetary obligations to others in society. They wrestle to boost their children and can rant and rave about the price of baby care and anticipate others to pay for his or her impending well being care, housing and academic prices which they’ll’t afford.

Worse but, too typically these complaining about child-rearing prices are single-parent households that proceed to have children although already dwelling in poverty. What concerning the lacking father(s) of those children and their accountability? This isn’t a black-, white- or brown-skinned drawback, so don’t pull the race card. Baby care prices should be addressed, however so does household planning, accountability, absentee fathers, obtainable contraception and fewer excuses for dangerous habits.

Stanley Hrincevich, Littleton

A style for meals writing

It’s excessive time I write to thank Invoice St. John for his intelligent, well-researched and useful columns about meals and recipes. I really like them. I look ahead eagerly to what he’ll supply subsequent, and I regard him as an actual treasure in our native culinary scene.

Thanks, Invoice, and thanks, Denver Publish, for this reward.

Carol H. Ehrlich, Denver