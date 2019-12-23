Letters to the Editor, Dec. 23

BISCHOF IS CLUELESS

A quick remark for Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary Faculty Academics’ Federation: By 2019, in response to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Ontario’s provincial debt was in extra of $348 billion (near 41% of the province’s gross home product)! Bischof and much too most of the remainder of us are demanding that we spend cash that we wouldn’t have!

C. Keeble

Toronto

(Bischof appears to imagine cash grows on bushes. He appears to don’t have any look after saddling future generations with a heavy debt load)

ALBERTA IS HURTING

Nicely, right here all of us are. Two months after which, in actuality, the Conservative authorities gained, however we’re nonetheless underneath the ineffective, pompous rule of a person who simply doesn’t know what to do: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Alberta, nevertheless, is principally shutting down. Companies, from toy shops to eating places to shoe shops, are shutting down. One good factor: We’re paying 93.9 for gasoline. I’ve by no means seen Alberta so glum. Thanks, Toronto.

Bev Cheetham

Calgary

(There are hundreds of thousands of Torontonians who assist Alberta, even when our legislators don’t)

FREAKED OUT ABOUT THE FUTURE

“Imperfection is our paradise.” I don’t like the longer term. Take the self-driving automotive – computer systems crash so typically, what occurs when a computer-run automotive crashes on the freeway? In the event that they ever develop into standard, I’ll hand over driving. I would even hand over strolling down busy streets. Now in addition they need to give anti-social buyers a self-serve checkout line. All they’re doing is taking a job away from a cashier and giving one to a safety guard. I don’t like the longer term.

Chris Punyi

Port Colborne

(Higher get used to it)

TRUDEAU’S CLIMATE FAIL

Let me introduce Model 2.zero of the Trudeau Local weather Playbook. Model 1.zero was launched shortly after the December 2015 talks that produced the Paris Settlement. In Paris, Trudeau declared that “Canada is back, my friends and here to help.” What adopted within the subsequent months and years was an advanced local weather dance during which Trudeau tried to persuade Canadians that pipelines assist transition to a inexperienced financial system. All of us keep in mind “the environment and the economy go together” rallying cry. Oh sure, V1.zero additionally included the acquisition of our personal pipeline for a cool $four.5 billion. Again to V2.zero. Roll ahead to the 2019 COP25 local weather talks in Madrid. Canada introduced just a few lofty local weather targets: Legislating a net-zero 2050 goal, a just-transition act, strengthening our 2030 commitments. However behind the scenes Canada was uncovered as a local weather laggard, rating 55th out of the world’s 61 largest nations on local weather efficiency. Canada was additionally lambasted for selling fossil gasoline tasks and the enlargement of the tarsands. And whereas Canada was telling the world that local weather motion is our No. 1 precedence, the approval of the Teck-Frontier mine was on all people’s thoughts. Now again from Madrid, the Trudeau authorities should determine on the mega-project which might add a whopping six megatonnes of air pollution annually. Name me loopy, however right here’s my wild prediction: Trudeau will approve the Teck-Frontier challenge. The distinction between each local weather playbooks is that now we’re in a local weather emergency.

Roland Montpellier

Kanata, Ont.

(The Trudeau authorities has been inconsistent with regards to environmental coverage. They’ve ticked off the oil and gasoline sector, they’ve aggravated the environmentalists, they’ve annoyed the business. Briefly, they don’t know what they’re doing)