Letters to the Editor, Dec. 26

UNDER A CLOUD

The time, cash and energy in gaining an impeachment towards President Donald Trump pales compared to the bitter division the Democrats have created in America. Not because the Civil Warfare has this nation been so fractured. Now it goes to the Senate, the place the Democrats are unlikely to achieve a two-thirds majority to take away the president. All for naught, besides to achieve political benefit within the subsequent election. Right here in Canada, we now have an much more divided nation. Quebec independence is as soon as once more rearing its head, and now an analogous transfer from the West, though its motivation comes from the alienation and direct scorn from our prime minister. But so many, particularly our taxpayer-funded CBC, proceed to indulge in Trudeau’s Sunny Methods, ignoring the monetary storm clouds, the harm to our economic system, all courtesy of our self-appointed guardian of all issues irrelevant.

Invoice Vernon

(The failure of Democrats will strengthen Trump’s popularity)

END OF THE LINE

The ultimate car has rolled off the manufacturing line on the Oshawa plant after serving the general public for over a century. My journey as a loyal GM buyer started in 1997 after I bought a Chevy Cavalier after which a Chevy Cobalt in 2009. I had plans to not too long ago buy a Chevy Cruze however grew to become dissatisfied when GM determined to discontinue its manufacturing. Altering client tastes and sluggish gross sales have spurred many drivers to modify to SUVs and bigger utility autos. Despite this altering pattern, there are nonetheless drivers preferring compact vehicles which might be extra inexpensive and gas environment friendly. Purchasing for a brand new automobile in the present day will pressure many GM clients in my footwear to contemplate whether or not they need to stick to the corporate and buy a non-compact car, or flip to a international automaker and buy a compact automobile. GM’s daring initiative is elevating the curtain to this new actuality. In the meantime, I proceed to ponder my subsequent transfer.

Robert Ariano, Scarborough

(A tragic day for Oshawa, Ontario and Canada)

SCHOOL ‘EM

Right here’s an concept on the lecturers’ union/authorities standoff: Supply the lecturers’ union their 2% increase demand — in the event that they take their different calls for off the desk. Could possibly be costly, however no less than we’d know the place the union’s priorities are.

Nick Lerway, Scarborough

(Now that concept will get an A )

GOING SOUTH

Brian Lilley wrote about Doug Ford attempting to draw auto producers to arrange store in Ontario (“Ford’s Christmas wish list includes another auto plant,” Dec. 21). Vitality costs are prohibitive to perform this. The federal government can attempt to provide incentives for producers and scale back vitality charges. What’s lacking from this equation is geography. In Canada, it’s winter six months of the yr. The price of heating and electrical energy are better in these months. Snowstorms improve transit prices. The united statesA. is providing better incentives within the southern states. Staff’ price of residing are much less. It is going to be an uphill ski slope to sort out this drawback.

Rocky Scigliano

(Incentives are a very good begin)