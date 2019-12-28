Letters to the Editor, Dec. 28

TERRIFYING

Cybersecurity makes day by day headlines. But compromised knowledge is barely the warning signal of a future disaster. Our economic system goes all-digital. So what occurs if a robotic, a linked prepare or a whole energy grid is attacked? A examine entitled Cybersecurity in Canada 2019 – An Investigation of Cybersecurity in Manufacturing and Crucial Infrastructure discovered that the true hazard of laptop crime lies within the attainable assault on operational applied sciences (OT) that may harm bodily property and even put human lives in danger. Nearly two thirds of Canadian corporations surveyed have digitized all or a part of their OTs, with the vast majority of them adopting the Business four.zero paradigm entailing a cloud-based convergence of IT and OT. Are we protected against this new vulnerability? No, say the authors of the examine commissioned by the Canadian Superior Know-how Alliance (CATA) with the participation of CyberNB and Siemens Canada. About 70% of Canada’s most superior corporations have incomplete cybersecurity practices. Not a precedence and too pricey. However in accordance with knowledgeable CISOs: the idea of any safety technique is data sharing. Not social networking. Data sharing is a scientific and formalized course of to stop cyber safety incidents – it might even be the simplest software accessible within the safety toolbox and it’s the least costly. Cybersecurity in Canada 2019 means that governments have a job to play in establishing a nationwide information-sharing system. It’s important to interrupt the tradition of silence.

Jean-Man Rens

Mississauga

(It is a actual disaster, not local weather change)

CROWN PRINCE, EH?

Re “Roll out the Maple Leaf for Prince Harry and Meghan (Christina Blizzard, Dec. 22): Canada has at all times been a monarchy — it’s in our nationwide DNA — however with a largely absentee monarch. Our governors common have been a lacklustre bunch for many years, both ex-politicians or high-profile public figures — hardly vice-regal timber just like the British the Aristocracy and royalty who used to effectively and really symbolize the monarch. Harry and his household most likely symbolize the one likelihood Canada must put the state of affairs proper. He could be a pure for our subsequent governor common: An admirable younger royal who has overcome a lot with nice braveness who might go an extended strategy to uniting us, reinvigorating the deepest legacy and traditions of English Canada, talking French to Quebec — he’s a direct descendent of Louis IX of France — with a biracial spouse and little one — a household who would simply be embraced by multiracial Canadians. And I wouldn’t cease there: Make him Prince of Canada, a hereditary title to exchange the governor common, an workplace which has develop into considerably of a joke. It’s simply what Canada wants.

Lon Palmer

Toronto

(Jolly good thought)