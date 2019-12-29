Letters to the Editor, Dec. 29

WINNING STREAK

Loved studying Lorne Gunter’s column on the info of what has transpired for the previous a number of weeks with Democrats decided to question Trump (“Big losers in impeachment? The Democrats,” Dec. 22). The president, as standard, continues to steer and achieve his agendas to the chagrin of the Democrats. I made a decision to evaluation the president’s accomplishments since inauguration. He has stored all guarantees to this point and too many to checklist right here, however Gunter says he’s a lout who is just unintentionally right on coverage. Positive has been fairly just a few “accidental” selections on coverage. Want we had the identical success in making Canada nice once more!

Patrick McConnell

Burlington

(Accomplishments are as a lot concerning the occasion because the president)

WHAT A DRAG

Re “Buying out contraband cig players would save Canuck lives” (Mark Bonokoski, Dec. 22): As soon as once more, tobacco is the large unhealthy monster whereas hashish lies with none issues in any respect. I’m sick and bored with society and the know-it-alls who battle tobacco whereas smoking up each night time with their friends. You might be all hypocrites who’ve nobody to place you in your house. You wish to speak prices – how a lot can we spend on folks doing medicine and alcohol? Hell, we even present the stuff to the drug customers. You wish to cease unlawful tobacco, then do it! Authorities has a giant mouth however has tiny child tooth. Years in the past, the federal government advised farmers to get out of the enterprise. Come on all the way down to Norfolk and surrounding counties to see how that labored out. I suppose cash and taxes speak. So earlier than all the remainder of you tobacco haters begin to complain, go searching, and when all the pieces is handled as equal, then perhaps you cry wolf!

Rick Dwornikiewicz

Delhi, Ont.

(All the things is a selection and the result’s usually greater taxes to satisfy healthcare prices )

NAUGHTY NORTH

Re “The decade that felt 10 years long” (Liz Braun, Dec. 22: In Liz Braun’s evaluation of the previous decade, she declares that “we have witnessed the erosion (and the coming end) of the rule of law.” She cites American politicians feeling free to disregard subpoenas as proof issues are crumbling. She needn’t have regarded south of the border for an instance. She might have declared that when the prime minister of Canada feels free to intervene in a legal prosecution, and will get away with the interference, then the rule of regulation is certainly crumbling.

Reyn Richardson

Mono, Ont.

(Responsible as charged)

FAILING GRADE

OK, Toronto Solar, you possibly can admit it – the Toronto Star (the paper no one cares about) introduced some Kool-Assist over and Liz Braun acquired into it earlier than you guys had an opportunity to do away with it. How else to elucidate the column “The decade that felt 10 years long.” Liz, you at all times had me rolling on the ground along with your Low-cost Smarm and Gossip leisure column, which is significantly missed, a minimum of by me. So what occurred – did Greta get to you? Don’t fear, she solely says what anyone writes on cue playing cards for her – she doesn’t actually assume it’s all that unhealthy on the market. Premier Doug Ford isn’t the enemy to schooling – that will be the lecturers and the unions. Harvey Bischof cares about union dues, and all the pieces else not a lot. Academics are telling our youngsters should you don’t get what you need, you simply stamp your ft and cease working and stroll out of the classroom. That stated, Liz, you’re a nice learn and humorous so let’s see plenty of that within the new yr.

Mike Entz

Waterloo

(Low-cost Smarm and Gossip and Politics has a pleasant ring to it)