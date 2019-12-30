Letters to the Editor, Dec. 30

LEFT-WING LOCK

Re “Conservatives must decide what they stand for” (Dec. 26): The issues within the Conservative Social gathering are past a change in management. For too lengthy, the social gathering has been drifting to the left, its beliefs now grounded in values that now not serve the nationwide curiosity or the inhabitants as a complete. Voters sense the duplicity within the social gathering’s place on most points and stay reluctant to forged their poll for Conservative candidates. Particular person self-reliance, a powerful and selfless work ethic, the will and drive by the person to help neighborhood charitable endeavours, the great sense to unravel actual issues and never simply throw cash at imaginary ones, all of that is what’s lacking from the social gathering. For instance, it isn’t sufficient to be towards a nationwide carbon tax. Canada should take away its signature from the failed Paris Local weather Settlement. Additionally, largely absent from the social gathering’s platform is a gradual march towards a smaller footprint for applications, paperwork, regulation and spending. The social gathering’s failure to acknowledge that extra authorities just isn’t the reply to each downside and that too typically it’s the root reason behind the issue is now past the pondering of too many within the Conservative Social gathering. A change in management with no return to the core values that have been as soon as the social gathering’s centrepiece will serve solely to see the social gathering lose one other election.

Jim Horne

London, Ont.

(This might effectively be the theme of an upcoming management contest )

GOOD SANTAS

The season of pleasure is right here, and Santa has distributed his presents far and broad. It’s a time of generosity and sometimes extra, though my earliest reminiscences are of my grandmother, from the era who lived by means of the Despair, at all times with a powerful voice, ‘Save the wrapping paper.’ The austerity of her time was, in fact, wise, however all of us knew that for us it might imply a smaller current the subsequent yr and the next years till no paper was left. The message we should always all bear in mind from Christmas, whether or not we consider or not within the spiritual part, is that we ought to be beneficiant and never simply to our household and associates however everybody else. Santa has completed his journey and his current giving so it’s our time to take up the job and assist out for the opposite 364 days, really 365 in 2020.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

(Your ideas foster the true spirit of giving)

BAD SANTAS

Wouldn’t you suppose that as we’re advised by the academics’ union and by the province each probability they get that this battle is “all about the students” that they’d be in deliberations through the Christmas break to get a deal so there could be no extra disruptions for the great of scholars. I suppose the Christmas break is extra vital to either side.

Rick Mitchell

Puslinch, Ont.

(Lecturers and unions: Take observe from the earlier letter author)