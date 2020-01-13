Letters to the Editor for Monday

WICK-IPEDIA

Rick Gibbons is on to one thing together with his suggestion that Prince Harry be made governor basic (“What do you say, guv’nor?” Jan. 10). However after seeing the pictures of the amazingly lifelike Madame Tussauds wax figures of Harry and Meaghan, I recommend we make wax-Harry our new G-G. He’d whine much less about his horrible life, require no safety nor wage, and would doubtless be capable of fulfil all his social features. Certainly, with a wick caught in wax-Harry’s head, he may actually gentle up a room.

Rudy Buller

Toronto

(Thanks for waxing poetic)

BLACKBOARD MATH

Though it’s unlikely to occur, simply take into consideration this. The federal government makes a ‘your choice’ supply to the academics’ unions. We provides you with the two% pay increase however you settle for a 25 pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) and two e-courses … or no enhance in salaries and no modifications to PTR and no e-courses. If, because the union claims, it’s all concerning the children — which deal would the unions take?

Bert Dandy

Niagara Falls, Ont.

(Dandy thought, Bert)

NO CLASS

Re “ETFO members on path to strike” (Antonella Artuso, Jan. 10): “Job action” as negotiations with the Ontario authorities have apparently damaged down. Lecturers will now not help with extra-curricular actions nor area journeys. One information report displayed a grinning trainer sporting an indication studying “students matter!” whereas strolling some picket line. Now not one of the proposed “job actions” are in truth “job actions.” They’re “job inactions.” I belief our esteemed academics is not going to insist that their college students be taught that job motion and job inaction are the identical factor. My suggestion to the trainer federations can be to make use of some “uncommon sense” and return to the bargaining desk forthwith!

R.H. Posma

Huntsville

(Instructor unions have been holding the province hostage for years)

JET SET

Has it not but occurred to anybody else that Canada can simply meet its carbon discount targets below the Paris Accord? If Prime Minister Trudeau had been to floor his private jet fleet, the fait can be accompli.

Dave Dickie

(On a wing and a prayer)

CHINA SYNDROME

If there’s nonetheless any query as as to if China’s tech large Huawei must be allowed to be concerned in Canada’s 5G networks, contemplate this. With the U.S. drone assault that took out Iran’s strongest basic, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was requested if Canada was briefed on this imminent strike. He acknowledged, “We didn’t have the exact information for the event that took place.” So, regardless of having lots of of troopers in Iraq the place the strike occurred, and who are actually in potential hazard, we had been disregarded of the loop. Simply think about how a lot intel our biggest ally will share with us if we proceed with permitting this authoritarian and repressive regime to arrange and entry our future Web infrastructure. Any questions?

Al Willey

Edmonton

(No deal till our hostages are freed)