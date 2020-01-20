Letters to the Editor for Monday

NOT ON OUR DIME

As a Canadian-born man of some 68 years of age and admirer of Queen Elizabeth, I take umbrage that my hard-earned tax ought to go to subsidizing Prince Harry and his spouse’s safety. They will select to dwell wherever and nonetheless they want. However not on my dime! Meghan “knew” that she was marrying into the Royal Household and “knew” the attendant difficulties which may ensue. Now she’s determined she will be able to’t deal with it and needs to “split.” I suppose poor outdated Harry didn’t have a lot selection if he needed to “see” his child.

Wayne Sherritt

Toronto

(And most Canadians agree with you. In addition to, Harry and Meghan are going to be making some huge cash now)

GETTING SCHOOLED

Re “Another teachers’ union rushes to strike over money” (Brian Lilley, Jan. 13): Premier Ford made it clear throughout his election that the deficit is excessive and arduous decisions should be accomplished. Now it’s training contracts flip. All mother and father are held in opposition to their will by these unions who say they need to discount in good religion, however actually they don’t. They received’t. They’ll stick with it, this time underneath the guise of scholars’ class measurement, e-learning, and many others. Since when did a contract flip to a one-sided-only piece of paper!? It’s the identical outdated components each time, regardless of which authorities is in energy. Authorities will collapse, as all the time, to unbudging union calls for, again pay might be owed. Repeat in three years. What’s going to be completely different this time? Comply with union’s class measurement and e-learning. Maintain agency on 1% wage improve. Then sit again and watch if it’s “not about the money.” Let’s see who blinks first. You may’t cancel the contract both. Simply kick it down the street as a result of the taxpayer can pay the invoice.

Deb Kormos

Mississauga

(It’s all concerning the cash)

BLAME TRUMP

Re “Stop playing blame game” (Brian Lilley, Jan. 13): The Toronto Solar has now stooped as little as Fox information by blaming Justin Trudeau’s brother Alexandre for influencing J.T. The reality is, if Trump hadn’t pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal (simply because Obama signed it), none of the present pressure within the area would exist. Granted, the Islamic Republic is repugnant and must be changed, however I agree with Trudeau that Trump is accountable. Give up attempting to spin every thing to suit your narrative.

Wayne Whiteside

Okanagan Falls, B.C.

(These tensions have been escalating effectively earlier than Trump withdrew from a flawed take care of Iran)

TRUMP’S CALL

Re “More Trump bashing” (Brian Lilley, Jan. 15): Whereas I agree that Iran is responsible for having shot down Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752, I believe he goes too far in attempting to absolve President Donald Trump. There is no such thing as a query in my thoughts that as tensions rise in worldwide battle, fingers get nearer to triggers, and accidents turn out to be more and more seemingly. And there may be additionally no query in my thoughts that the assassination of Iran’s prime common considerably elevated tensions — and that was a call made by President Trump, and nobody else.

Allen Earle

Toronto

(Nobody is attempting to absolve him, however let’s maintain those who did pull the set off accountable)