Letters to the Editor for Saturday

CORPORATE CULTURE

Re “Boeing 737 Max made by ‘clowns’” (Reuters, Jan. 11) It’s onerous to think about any passenger willingly flying on a 737 Max jetliner, no matter any future security assurances Boeing headquarters could publish. A lot for cost-effectiveness. Even higher, lately ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg will obtain $62.2 million from Boeing, whereas 346 ticket-buyers acquired a most horrific dying. I do know I’d have bother being on the mountainous-money finish of that morbidly lopsided equation. After I, as a possible previous and future flier, examine such critically questionable massive enterprise negligence instances — particularly these of equal or worse offenders, notably the makers of the comparatively new sweet flavoured vaping concoctions leading to life-threatening illnesses (e.g. popcorn lung), and Large Pharma’s opiate-addiction-crisis notably as a result of they had been trusted to heal moderately than critically hurt — I image, albeit a bit cynically, company CEOs figuratively shrugging their shoulders and defensively saying that their job is to guard shareholders’ bottom-line pursuits. In the meantime, the shareholders, additionally figuratively shrugging their shoulders, defensively state that they simply acquire the dividends — the CEOs are those to make the ethical and moral choices.

Frank Sterle Jr.

White Rock, B.C.

(Far too typically these executives aren’t held accountable and sure, even financially rewarded)

FORD GOVERNMENT BRIBERY

Re “Ontario to pay parents impacted by teacher strikes” (Antonella Artuso, Jan. 15): Discuss voter bribery! Ford authorities needs to present $60 a day to every household impacted by instructor strikes with the cash coming from the financial savings in instructor salaries. Isn’t this like a case of the Sheriff of Nottingham robbing Robin Hood and giving the cash again to his wealthy mates and ravenous his poor topics just a little extra? Why doesn’t the federal government compensate academics for all of the occasions they misplaced cash to authorities cuts. What would occur if Ford’s MPPs determined to take some strike time of their very own?

Christopher Mansour

Toronto

(The Ford authorities truly elevated the funding in schooling)

SICKO STUCKLESS

What the hell is improper with you? There are tales like Iran mendacity to its personal folks in regards to the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752, proving there isn’t any such factor as freedom of the press. There’s Harry and Meghan distancing themselves from the Royal Household. There’s 4 academics’ unions taking job motion. To not point out the false alarm on the Pickering Nuclear plant. And what do you do? You set that pedophile Gord Stuckless with a smile on the entrance web page (Jan. 15). Have you ever no respect for his victims? To not point out all victims of intercourse assaults. You want to give your collective heads a shake.

Bernie Stamm

Grand Valley

(it’s within the public curiosity to know that this monster was strolling round. All these different tales you talked about we lined rigorously as nicely)

GOOD JOB GERVAIS

Ricky Gervais brilliantly killed the superstar tradition. However, you’re nonetheless respiration some life into it by yourself pages.

Jindra Hrdlicka

Burlington

(The general public nonetheless needs superstar information)