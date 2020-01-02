Letters to the Editor for Thursday

MAKING HIS MARK

Congratulations to Mark Towhey for the article “Wisdom from 10 years of popular democracy” (Dec. 28), particularly the part titled ‘2015 — The Year of Patrick Brown’ outlining the plan Brown laid out that led to the PC victory in Ontario. Sadly, as soon as elected, Doug Ford didn’t comply with this plan. The potential federal Conservative Celebration management contenders, whoever they could be, can be smart to learn and take to coronary heart this Mark Towhey article.

Alan Redway

(Possibly Brown places that plan to work to win the management)

SEARCH ME

Not too long ago there’s been plenty of tales about invasive Transportation Safety Administration physique searches at airports (“Strip search ‘degrading,’” Postmedia Community, Dec. 27). This has triggered embarrassment and misery to the travellers subjected to those searches. I’ve travelled extensively with routine scans and delicate pat downs. I lately travelled to Arizona through the Buffalo airport and for some unknown purpose I used to be chosen for a kind of intense searches. The officers had been skilled and respectful and thanked me for my cooperation. So far as the precise search — a minor inconvenience effectively value it understanding the brokers had been working at making certain everybody a secure flight.

Tom Newell

Niagara Falls, Ont.

(9/11 was a lesson that ought to by no means be forgotten)

CBC SCROOGES

The Canadian Broadcast Firm eliminated Donald Trump’s seven-second cameo from Residence Alone 2 claiming it was “edited for time.” It was seven seconds lengthy. It wasn’t lower for time — it was lower as a result of it humanizes a person the left likes to dehumanize. Shameful! I heard this story after I was listening to a U.S. discuss present and was actually disturbed with the CBC. This cameo look by Donald Trump, as he was interacting with Macaulay Culkin, was a really cute encounter, however CBC reared its ugly leftist head and lower it out. Now this was ‘before’ he was president. This can be a good instance of censorship by the leftist CBC community — take into account that the farther left they go, the extra restrictions they put upon us. Most individuals would by no means know this occurred. Take pleasure in being led by the nostril and welcome to the socialist agenda of the leftist liberals of Canada.

L. Baker

Burlington

(No one has ever accused CBC of being entertaining)

GET BEHIND THIS

On this time of quick days and lengthy darkish nights, there are a lot of wet, foggy and snowy days making driving hazardous. Most drivers have the automated setting that activates the rear tail lights. I’ve come perilously near hitting vehicles that seem out of the gloom as a result of the motive force has not turned on the taillights. Please convey to the eye of all drivers — flip in your tail lights as quickly as nightfall approaches. Save everybody a visit to the automotive restore store, the hospital or the morgue.

J.R. Moore

Barrie

(Security message appreciated)