Letters to the Editor for Tuesday

PROBATION THE RIGHT CALL

A lot criticism has been levied at Justice Brian Weagant for handing out probation sentences for the sexual assaults that came about on the prestigious St. Michael’s School Faculty (“3 get probation in St. Michael’s sex assault,” Sam Pazzano, Dec. 20). There is no such thing as a doubt, as His Honour acknowledged, that these younger individuals are extraordinarily remorseful for his or her actions and that’s actually a mitigating consider sentencing. The accused individuals had no prior information and should not more likely to seem earlier than the courts once more. Probation with situations will be way more corrective of their behaviour than sentencing them to custodial time. Inserting these youths in jail with different extra seasoned criminals will serve no constructive expertise for the accused. Probation will be onerous on an accused as they have to adjust to the situations set out by the Choose that may embrace counselling, neighborhood work and, after all, to not violate the order set out as a part of their sentence. Any deviation from the situations is a certain journey to jail. Weagant is a seasoned choose with a lot expertise in coping with youth. He’s a really considerate, caring jurist who would have given this case, in addition to all others, cautious consideration earlier than arriving at his determination. Jail phrases are simply one of many issues a choose should keep in mind in arriving at a sentence. We should always all keep in mind that as members of the general public, we have no idea all the information of youth courtroom circumstances.

Rick Romain

Toronto

(Not giving even brief jail time sends the flawed message on the horrific crime of sexual assault they perpetrated)

MANDEL GETS IT

Michele Mandel’s column “No justice in St. Mike’s sentencing” (Dec. 20) disturbed me past phrases and truly made me really feel ailing. “According to the judge, the trio feel remorse.” Regret … regret … so. They acquired off with two years’ probation … so? This punishment doesn’t match the crime, in my thoughts. Why not at the least two years’ home arrest so the dad and mom, too, can really feel their disgrace and their “remorse” day by day. I feel the perpetrators gave up their rights to be round law-abiding, good children. Their electronics needs to be taken away from them. They need to even have acquired mandated, intensive psychological assist. This example is means past my ethical understanding. In the event that they have been adults, what would their sentences have been for this disgusting rape? My coronary heart goes out to the poor, poor victims who are actually pressured right into a ‘mental jail hell’ for the remainder of their lives. The perpetrators ought to pay for the victims’ psychological help for as lengthy and as usually as they might require. I’m sorry, I actually don’t know what else to say besides maybe, on this state of affairs, cash talks. Thanks for talking your piece as regular, Michele, please stick with it.

Shari Binette

North York

(With out query the assailants will dwell with what they did every day. And that might be troublesome. However what of the sufferer? They’re scarred for all times)