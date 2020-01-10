Letters to the Editor, Jan. 10

GRAVE SITUATION

Re “New Afghan memorial should celebrate successes there” (Mark Towhey, Jan. three): It’s becoming new Afghanistan Conflict memorial be constructed to honour Canadians, principally troopers, particularly the 158 who have been killed on this battle. The sacrifices and lots of optimistic contributions they made there ought to be acknowledged. The unhappy actuality is, nonetheless, that the state of affairs in Afghanistan has really “gotten worse” since Canada received out in 2012. The recently-released Afghanistan Papers verify this. They doc the deeply flawed U.S. army technique employed leading to greater than 2,300 American troopers killed in a conflict that’s price not less than $1 trillion. The American public wasn’t informed that high-ranking U.S. officers lengthy believed the Afghan Conflict “unwinnable.” Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump and different American politicians at the moment are brazenly speaking about ending their nation’s involvement on this 18-year conflict. With good purpose, Afghanistan has been referred to as the ‘Graveyard of Empires.’

Claudio Ceolin

Toronto

(Their sacrifices won’t be forgotten)

GREED PERSONIFIED

Today, plainly all authorities providers, pursuits, and workers protest cuts. “Not us” they bellow. “One more student per class means chaos and failures,” academics cry. “Strike.” Civil servants cry, “more, more, more.” “Do not vote for this party,” they shout. They assume that Premier Doug Ford can stroll on water, and as a magican spends cash he doesn’t have. The one cash governments have is ours and borrowed. And borrowed cash wants curiosity funds. Curiosity on the Ontario debt is $11.97 billion. Our federal authorities alone spends over $26 billion a yr on curiosity funds. Free pharma care? That’s great. We would like it. However there isn’t a cash besides by borrowing? Curiosity might be greater than the price of capsules. It’s time for Ford to get out of the way in which. Let the unions and particular pursuits go nose to nose with most of the people in debate and finish with a referendum on all points. Higher nonetheless — allow us to create methods and means to extend our financial system. Alternatives abound as by no means earlier than with rapidly-emerging laptop and robotic applied sciences. Our nation has extra untapped sources than different international locations. Wealth is ours. Nice jobs will come for these with laptop data and expertise. Even the poorest amongst us can accumulate wealth. Governments will need to have robust but simple laptop coaching applications on TV, the Web and in neighborhood centres and faculties.

Norm Gurr

Southampton, Ont.

(Irrespective of the occasion in energy, you’ll be able to anticipate these unions to need extra regardless of what’s good for the province)