Letters to the Editor, Jan. 11

So now it’s time to pay the piper. Canada’s overseas coverage underneath the Trudeau authorities has been a mishmash of hectoring, advantage signalling and particular person (learn: PM Trudeau) immaturity. And plenty of excused this lapse as inconsequential. Now we’ve a really actual Canadian tragedy in Iran, with no place to show for assist. There isn’t a query that Donald Trump is a (fill within the clean), however by not dealing professionally with him and by not being seen as skilled by different world governments, we’ve no assist internationally to strain Iran for the reality, with open investigative entry to the crash website and the black containers. That is why having a mature and world-wise prime minister issues. And Justin Trudeau isn’t.

David Woodley

Burlington

(He actually isn’t. However his Liberals have been re-elected and are our representatives on the worldwide stage. Trudeau has been absent or ill-informed on so many points that it’s onerous to take him severely, not to mention have help from the worldwide group to get solutions)

DIVERTING ATTENTION

To all people who suffered a loss, I actually supply my honest condolences, irrespective of the nationality or religion. I can not think about the sorrow and heartbreak from household, kinfolk and mates. These folks deserve solutions, like who, what and why, we already know the place and when. When the proof is offered from the U.S. so shortly, I’m wondering, may or not it’s in line with Trump when proof is pointed at him “fake news”!? Somebody diverting consideration from his personal short-comings, like making folks or nations round him look dangerous simply to attempt to make himself look good! Then Trudeau to assert an unintentional missile took down the aircraft. WTF! Will need to have been a rat that ran over the “fire” button being chased by an American bald eagle. The blame for any ricochets is on the one who pulls the set off. There must be conclusive and agreeable proof from all of the nations that had residents on that aircraft. Then, when the foundation trigger is identified, he will not be in workplace anymore.

M. Halbert

Markdale, Ont.

(We share in your sentiments to the households who misplaced family members. The one solution to get solutions is to cope with a brutal regime in Tehran that’s not recognized for cooperating)

TWO BIRDS, ONE STONE

Right this moment Boeing simply exhaled. I’m not a Trump advocate however, on Sunday final, he obtained two birds with one stone. North Korea’s Kim found there may be actually no place to cover. I believe we received’t hear from him for some time.

Stanley Galas

Toronto

(Let’s hope not)

KENNEY CAN DO IT

Jason Kenney is the one candidate in Canada with the character, dedication, intelligence and expertise to steer the Conservative Celebration to a surprising victory within the subsequent federal election. Alberta’s loss can be compensated by having somebody on the prime who would make selections which might profit each province. To contemplate another is a waste of time. I strongly recommend that every one Conservatives get behind a nationwide plea for his consent, nomination and subsequent election as our official contender for prime minister.

Betty L. Reade

Oakville

(He has mentioned unequivocally it’s not within the playing cards for him)