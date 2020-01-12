Letters to the Editor, Jan. 12

INSANITY ON THE ROADS

The story “Motorist accused of flossing behind the wheel (Kevin Connor, Jan. eight) jogged my memory of two loopy incidents I noticed whereas driving. A while in the past, I handed a automobile on the 407. The lady behind the wheel had a espresso in a single hand, a cellphone within the different and was (consider it or not) steering the automotive along with her knees. One other time on the 401 east of Oshawa, I noticed a automotive in entrance of me and my jaw dropped after I noticed the 2 individuals within the entrance seat really change drivers whereas persevering with to do the pace restrict. The passenger climbed into the again seat and acquired behind the driving force, who slid over. The particular person within the again took maintain of the wheel and climbed over into the driving force’s seat. Madness guidelines our roads, it could appear.

Robert Trowell

Ingersoll

(It’s due to idiots like those you’ve described, individuals die. And why is it they. Ever appear to get pulled over?)

CROSSED AT THE CROSSWALK

I don’t perceive why town went to all of the expense of putting in the crosswalk in entrance of 85 Thorncliffe Park Dr. for the reason that motorists within the space refuse to cease when the lights are activated and when individuals are utilizing the crosswalk. As a substitute, they’ll cross over to a different lane to drive across the pedestrian. The truth is, simply this afternoon I used to be utilizing the crosswalk with the lights activated, utilizing my walker (I’m disabled). A faculty bus had stopped and in addition had its lights and cease signal activated. The automotive driver refused to cease and yield for the pedestrian, and as an alternative drove up on the sidewalk and grass to go across the pedestrian to proceed on their manner down the road.

Terry Pearce

Toronto

(It will appear you will have prompt an ideal spot for the cops to subject tickets)

DONATO IS OUT OF TOUCH

Re Donato cartoon, Jan. 5: I’ve been a reader for a few years, all the time having fun with your conservative content material. However after I noticed the disrespectful and ugly cartoon of Trump I might not assist your paper. Trump has been a far superior president and completed excess of Obama or Bush, however has taken probably the most fixed abuse. I believed the Solar was totally different. Till now. Similar leftist hate Trump syndrome as all of the others. You disenchanted loads of readers. I’ll by no means purchase a paper once more.

Cynthia Gelder

Barrie

(Editorial cartoonists do are likely to go overboard. Andy is not any totally different)

PLEA FOR PEACE

Once I began my driving lessons, I used to be informed, ‘You don’t stand an opportunity of passing the highway take a look at and may by no means be a secure driver till you’re aware of the blind spots – it’s a matter of lives.’ Likewise, there are blind spots within the lives of countries as nicely. Once I see the world round me at the moment, nations and their leaders alike are seldom aware of the blind spots they arrive throughout now and again. Be it world warming, arms commerce or world peace, nearly all of those that have a fiduciary function are likely to ignore the horrible penalties of their actions/endorsements so as to safeguard their vested pursuits. America’s motion and Iran’s response have been made with out checking the blind spots. And now we stand in one other grief of the lives misplaced within the aircraft crash. We are not looking for anybody else to undergo from the deaths of their family members. The world leaders ought to see the place the world is heading to. We can not afford a Third World Battle. The way forward for our kids and nations is at stake. Get up, leaders, and cease the violence. We wish peace and solely peace on this world which is our world.

HiraAftab

Vaughan

(There are very actual world safety threats all over the world. The violence received’t cease of terrorists proceed to threaten our nation and others)