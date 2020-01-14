Letters to the Editor, Jan. 14

PEART WAS KING

Thanks, Toronto Solar, for placing Neil Peart in your Jan. 11 cowl. A real Canadian musical icon and my idol since I used to be a younger boy over 40 years in the past, his awe-inspiring drumming and imaginative lyrics had been second to none. My coronary heart hurts for his household, pals and Rush followers world wide. A really unhappy day. “Farewell to King” — couldn’t have put it higher myself. RIP, Neil. We are going to miss you all the time .

Paul Smith

Mississauga

(He was top-of-the-line)

FOX FOR 5

I personally assume Terry Fox ought to be on the brand new $5 invoice, however what about poor previous Sir Wilfrid Laurier? Can we simply throw him in a Greenback Retailer mud bin. Can we not no less than put him on a coin? We now have the loonie, now we have the toonie, now we want a $three coin, the ‘Yabba Dabba Doonie,’ with Sir Wilfrid’s face on it. It’s such an important thought, I might put cash on it.

Terry Toll

Campbell’s Bay, Que.

(Terry Fox is a superb suggestion)

TO WHAT END

Re “Deadly mistake” (Brian Lilley, Jan. 10): The downing of Flight PS572 might finally devolve into yet one more battle within the Center East. With America taking the lead relating to attainable army precision strikes towards the phobia teams working in Iran and Iraq. Together with the service battle teams that might be ordered to the Persian Gulf, a plan needs to be developed to make sure peace within the area. The world doesn’t want to hear about yet one more tragedy. The parallels between Flights 007 (Korean Airways) and PS572 are moderately exceptional, however the backside line is that the so-called “War on Terror” has not made the world safer, on the expense of our rights and freedoms. This insanity can’t proceed, lest its presence be felt in an increasing number of nations.

Scott Metal

Port Elgin

(But when we didn’t have methods to battle terror, issues could be worse)

TRUMP IS TO BLAME

So who’s responsible? The united statestook out one common — and murdered 176 harmless folks, of these, 63 Canadians. Get up, Trudeau, and say POTUS is accountable.

Suzanne Ritchie

(He mainly has now)

PICK PIERRE

Re “Uncertain contenders kicking tires to replace Andrew Scheer” (Mark Bonokoski, Jan. 10): We’re paying an enormous value with 4 extra out-of-control spending by Sunny Days due to the Conservatives choosing a weak and inept chief final time round. One factor Pierre Poilievre is a fighter and in addition very brilliant. Being born in Alberta, he additionally would have associations with two provinces and is absolutely bilingual. Having a frontrunner from Ontario would hopefully assist decide up a lot wanted seats within the province and in addition Quebec. Scheer misplaced in Quebec not solely due to his view on social points, however his wrestle in French in the course of the Quebec debate. The very last thing the get together wants is former Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest, whose authorities in Quebec was tormented by corruption scandals.

Larry Comeau

Ottawa

(However on the time the Conservatives had been selecting a frontrunner, nobody may have imagined how weakened Trudeau could be come the subsequent election)