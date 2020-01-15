Letters to the Editor, Jan. 15

SOUND THE ALARM

Nuclear alerts on my telephone? Who knew? After I obtain an Amber Alert on my telephone throughout the day, I’ll learn it and take any motion I can to help. Nonetheless, it took one Amber Alert that woke me up from a lifeless sleep in the course of the evening to appreciate there was no want for me to take a look at what was occurring. How might I assist with a toddler abduction after I had been quick asleep? Now we’re all studying that an Amber Alert can alternately be a nuclear meltdown? Who in cost determined that sending out the identical sign for these two occasions is a good suggestion?

Jim Miller

Toronto

(And that is among the issues that’s being appeared in to)

AT WHAT COST

My husband and I are each veterans of the Second World Conflict, twin residents in our mid-90s and getting frail. Our daughter lives in England and likewise has twin citizenship. If we want to go to, relocate, give or obtain items, or switch money, we’re topic to many strict immigration restrictions and prohibitive tax penalties. Will the identical penalties and restrictions apply to Meghan and Harry?

M. Penny

Mississauga

(Will probably be negotiated however we count on they should comply with the foundations, too)

TOUGH PUNISHMENT

Now in regards to the Royal Household assembly, it sounds to me like an intervention for Harry. If that doesn’t work, the Queen can at all times invoke the divine proper of British queens/kings and “dispatch” Harry to the Tower of London — and we all know how issues are solved there.

William Divitcoff

Toronto

(Prince Harry is supposedly her favorite grandchild; he won’t banished anyplace)

WE CAN DO IT FROM HOME

Re “New crop of teachers, same old complaints” (John Snobelen, Jan. 11): We have to undertake new technique of coping with points that immediately trigger horrible inconvenience to oldsters and hurt our youngsters’s training. Years in the past I used YouTube to be taught Grade 11 quadratics with the intention to assist tutor one in all my grandkids and if a social media platform can present comprehensible on-line instruction, so can our Ministry of Training. Let’s break the escalating demand and strike cycle and be proactive. Hey, Mr. Ford, how about getting all the class supplies and course timelines on-line and out there for fogeys and grandparents to entry? Then when the lecturers resolve they don’t need to train our youngsters, we will take over. Been there, executed it and know it’s a real looking various!

Lori Crank

Oakville

(And it’s a actuality trainer unions don’t need to face)

MAPLE LEAF CLOWN

He’s kidding, proper? The CEO of Maple Leaf Meals blames Trump for “de-stabilizing the region” and finally inflicting Iran to shoot down the aircraft (“Maple Leaf Foods CEO rips U.S. government after Iran plane crash,” Reuters, Jan. 13). I believe all of us bear in mind what a peaceable and serene place the Center East was earlier than Trump got here alongside. (I can child, too.) To be clear, I’m not a fan of the U.S. president and I really sympathize with those that misplaced family members, however a few of this anti-Trump hysteria has clouded individuals’s minds and brought the blame away from those that deserve it.

M. Benson

Brampton

(That is Trump derangement syndrome on full show. Not one harsh phrase from McCain for the brutal regime in Iran)