Letters to the Editor, Jan. 16

CONSEQUENCES OF ACTIONS

Re “Iranians now furious with Iran’s government” (Lorrie Goldstein, Jan. 11): Iranians ought to be livid with their authorities with the lack of so many harmless lives for nothing. It’s troublesome to understand that the silly and rash actions of a person or group of people can result in this sort of tragedy. That is typically what occurs in a state of conflict the place the legal guidelines of the jungle (“might makes right”) are in impact and itchy set off fingers dictate the course of historical past. We should always do all we are able to to hunt diplomatic options earlier than resorting to conflict and bloodshed. Within the case of Iran, a collection of silly provocations and posturing led to this horrible lack of life. I hope this disaster causes us to mirror on the fleeting nature of our existence and resolve to let the reminiscence of those harmless victims information our future actions towards peace and reconciliation. The one different is chaos and conflict which may result in one other world conflict. I lengthen my condolences to the victims’ households.

Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nev.

(There seems to be an actual try to search out options by means of diplomacy relatively than aggression. But when the regime in Iran doesn’t cooperate, different choices must be on the desk)

LIES LIES LIES

I discovered your article about “the wretchedness” of Iran for mendacity concerning the unintentional missile assault of a civilian plane most unfair (“Let’s support regime change from within,” Anthony Furey, Jan. 12). The U.S. authorities, particularly its president, has lied each single day. You absolve them of any wrong-doing by selecting to intentionally kill 10 folks in Iraq. Underneath literal assault with out declaration of conflict, Iranians and Iraqis have been assassinated by the usA. with no outrage or titles of wretchedness or conflict criminals or murderous presidency. An Iranian made an comprehensible mistake. Sure, Iran ought to have been truthful instantly however a minimum of it was after two days. The united statesA. lies and maintains these lies and creates extra day by day and also you don’t object to that. “Imminent danger” — lie. “Four embassies” — lie. You deal with Iran unfairly and by extension besmirch the nationality or ancestry of Iranians in Toronto. I anticipate much better from Canada and its newspapers.

Ali Shaygan

Iranian-Canadian for 35 years

Toronto

(Iran’s lies are unrivalled and shameless. That’s a truth)

WE NEED A LEADER

Re “Steadfast response needed” (Peter MacKay, Jan. 11): In mild of downed Flight PS752, it’s grow to be manifestly apparent how impotent our authorities has grow to be as we battle to realize leverage internationally to carry Iran accountable. We don’t appear to have any mates within the playground. It’s fantastic to advantage sign and maintain the ethical excessive floor throughout the good instances, however right here we’re in our hour of want — the place did our allies go? The significance of a powerful chief on a world scale has by no means been extra apparent than it’s proper now.

Alain Fournier

Brampton

(A lot of them don’t take Trudeau significantly so it’s unsurprising we’ve got few we are able to flip to)