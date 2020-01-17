Letters to the Editor, Jan. 17

START BEFORE THE FIGHT

I don’t agree with these rotating strikes and job actions. Is senseless and nobody is listening! Stephen Lecce simply retains repeating his mantra that lecturers are the second-highest paid within the province. Like a recording. He’s deflecting consideration from the actual points. In the event that they haven’t had a contract since August, why did they return and not using a contract? Go on strike as a result of you don’t have any contract in September and do it yearly till it’s predictable! Possibly these in cost will need to stop a late begin yearly. Don’t begin instructing in September till you’ve a contract. Don’t drag it out all 12 months and, on the final minute, spoil all the great plans and actions that the lecturers have organized and the youngsters are entitled to, as is occurring with these rotating strikes. If a constructing contractor doesn’t get a contract to carry out his duties, he doesn’t begin the venture till the paperwork is finished. When you want a mortgage contract, you can’t purchase the home till the contract is signed and in good order. Lecturers shouldn’t begin their 12 months till they’ve a contract. If this turned the norm, there could be no must strike mid-year. Instructor contracts are the enterprise finish of issues. So let’s begin performing like a critical enterprise and don’t begin the job till the contract is in place.

Chris King

Simcoe

(How do you counsel the federal government negotiate with the union who won’t budge on a single challenge?)

NO JUSTICE

Re “Convicted killer granted appeal” (Toronto Solar, Jan. 11): I used to be appalled to study that, after having twice been convicted of manslaughter for killing his spouse, Philip Grandine has been granted bail pending enchantment of his second responsible verdict. This begs the query: Simply what number of occasions beneath our lax legal justice system should an individual be convicted earlier than lastly being required to serve his sentence? And, if technicalities can be utilized to enchantment after two jury convictions, why in heaven’s title ought to bail be granted?

Barry Francis

Toronto

(All superb questions. This simply is one more instance of how desperately we want sentencing reform on this nation)

WE NEED LEADERSHIP

Re “Trump is to Blame” (Letters to the Editor, Jan. 14): My coronary heart goes out to the folks on the aircraft and their households — this was a tragic mistake and may by no means occur once more. I typically assume we should always ask ourselves when is it time for folks to face up towards terrorists? Ought to we allow them to proceed to take lives as a result of we’re too afraid to tug the set off? I’m wondering what would have occurred within the Second World Battle if Winston Churchill had appeased Hitler — what number of extra thousands and thousands would have died? Would he have been first to develop the nuclear bomb? I additionally marvel what Iran, being the world chief in sponsoring terrorism, would do with nuclear bombs. We are able to solely hope that the remainder of the world leaders assist and cease any likelihood of this ever taking place.

Howard Martin

Elmwood, Ont.

(It was an absolute tragedy and may by no means occur once more. However blaming Trump for the whole lot is the de facto narrative. People who need to all the time discover fault with the president don’t appear to recollect historical past and the brutality of the Iranian regime)