Letters to the Editor, Jan. 19

BOYCOTT CHINA’S OLYMPICS

Re “Gretzky wants to see McDavid, Matthews in Olympic Games” (Steve Simmons, Jan. 7): Day by day the Solar devotes area to reminding its readers what number of days Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held hostage in China. What a disappointment to see Steve Simmons’ merchandise recounting Wayne Gretzky’s want that the NHL change its thoughts about taking part within the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. No Canadian athletes — NHL or in any other case — needs to be going to the Olympics so long as China is holding our hostages. Preserve politics out of the Olympics, you say? Politics can be a part of the Olympics so long as athletes compete beneath nationwide flags. The Beijing Olympics are a golden alternative for Canada to push again in opposition to China’s aggression in direction of different nations and disrespect for worldwide legal guidelines. Canada’s absence from a Winter Olympics can be a humiliation to China, one that will be unattainable to cover from their very own residents. The story even contained Gretzky’s fond reminiscences concerning the meals within the Olympic Village. What sort of meals do you suppose the 2 Michaels are having fun with of their Chinese language prisons? For disgrace, Wayne. Do higher, Solar.

Joan Tintor

Wasaga Seashore

(There isn’t any will, political or in any other case, for a boycott of the video games)

BIRTH TOURISM

After I lately learn concerning the rising drawback of start tourism, I used to be aggravated. Pregnant girls are coming to Canada to offer start as a result of their youngsters routinely change into Canadian residents. Politicians stand mute. It’s simply one other method for rich foreigners to purchase their method into Canada and legally flout the immigration guidelines. The place’s the equity? The place’s the accountability? Rich foreigners are taking part in us for saps. Canada is certainly the land of political milquetoasts and door-opening cash.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.

(This can be a rising development that must be curtailed. And saying so doesn’t imply intolerance, we’re simply conscious of the realities this has on our system)

BIG CITY PROBLEMS

Being from Peterborough we’re however a microcosm of what transpires in Toronto. Nevertheless, that being stated Toronto’s points are slowly working their method into our metropolis. The one problem that basically stands out are the gun-related crimes. What are Mayor John Tory and Police Chief Mark Saunders truly doing about this? Aside from seeing a bit of paper crossing their desk informing them of one other loss of life/capturing, they appear oblivious to the impact it’s having on individuals. Perhaps these two people must be contacted, whatever the time of day, every time there’s a capturing and made to exit and really see the results of what their “policies” (if any) are doing and really present some precise compassion to these affected. It’s the least they will do.

Mark Williamson

Peterborough

(It hardly comes as a shock to us that the violence is spilling out of Toronto. Right here’s what we do know, a handgun ban is irrelevant. We have to cease the inflow of unlawful weapons into our cities)

SADNESS

Re “Newfoundland’s sorrow” (Gilbert Taylor, Dec. 29): As I learn the story, my coronary heart cried.

W. Marsh

Burlington

(As did many others)