Letters to the Editor, Jan. 21

SCHOOLED

Re “Time to stop disrespecting skilled trades” (John Snobelen, Jan. 18): John Snobelen’s baseless assertion that serving to faculty college students transfer from a diploma to a level someway undermines our give attention to the expert trades is just ridiculous. The truth in right now’s financial system is schools put together college students for a variety of careers and choices, together with the numerous wonderful careers within the expert trades. In truth, 85% of the in-class portion of apprenticeship coaching in Ontario is finished at schools, that are within the forefront of innovation on this space. Partnerships with native employers to satisfy present and rising wants, on-line alternatives to assist in-school coaching, selling variety in all trades and opening pathways to associated areas like enterprise diplomas for apprentices wanting to begin their very own companies are all hallmarks of faculty apprenticeship packages. Over time, schools have invested closely in new expert coaching centres and gear to make sure our apprentices are coaching in probably the most trendy amenities potential. Maybe Mr. Snobelen ought to go to a contemporary faculty and see for himself. Schools consider the quickest approach to finish the stigma of the trades is to ensure apprentices are given all of the helps different post-secondary college students take with no consideration.

Linda Franklin

President and CEO Schools Ontario

(He ought to give it the outdated faculty strive)

FIRED UP

The Volunteer Hearth Fighters Affiliation of New South Wales has an article on its web site entitled “Green Ideology, not climate change, makes bushfires worse.” Raging bushfires sweeping via Australia have been fully predictable however the warnings from specialists have been ignored. Hearth specialists warned that it’s ridiculous accountable local weather change, and that gas masses pose the true hazard — environmental legal guidelines prevented managed burns and land clearing, setting the stage for mega-infernos on sizzling windy days. VFFA vice-president Brian Williams mentioned that “this fire has been building for the last 20 years. We’ve been burning, in N.S.W., less than 1% of our bushfire-prone land for the last 20 years. So that means every year, the fuel loads just continue to build. And they continue to build until we get a disaster like this.” When will the environmentalists hearken to the science, Greta?

Gerald Therrien

Markham

(Sufficient of the local weather nonsense. Many of those fires have been set by arsonists)

DRIPPING WITH SARCASM

Our gadabout prime minister is already in his second time period, and there are nonetheless First Nations communities beneath ‘boil water’ advisories, and seeing teenagers and even youthful individuals committing suicide as a result of they will see no future for themselves. When — if ever — is Mr. Trudeau going to take motion on these points? They have been excessive on his to-do record in his first time period: What occurred — did he lose that web page?

Frances Smith

Toronto

(By no means)

LEVY FOR MAYOR

Sue-Ann Levy, please run for Toronto mayor and put this metropolis again on observe. The taxpayers have nobody to show to. Sanity and accountability can be the brand new vogue.

C. Vanhorsen

Toronto

(She has our vote)