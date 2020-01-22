Letters to the Editor, Jan. 22

I’m so uninterested in listening to the union speaking heads speak about how arduous they work to guard the schooling for our kids. When one seems to be on the faculty yr of 190 days and 6 hours of labor a day (most), it tells an incredible story. Our academics are getting paid about $80/hour! The typical “overpaid” policeman is compensated at about $50/hour and we complain about that. The calls for of the union are past ridiculous and I hope the Ontario authorities doesn’t again down.

Ross Quantz

Mississauga

(It doesn’t sound like they are going to. However that is now a battle of wills. Who can maintain the general public strain the longest)

NO SUPPORT

I’ve quite a lot of colleagues who’re academics. The complaints that I hear from them are that the system doesn’t help them in terms of disciplining college students who disrupt class. The tales I’ve heard paint the image that top faculty college students can act out as they please with zero repercussions. A rise in wage or lowered class dimension isn’t going to have any impact on their high quality of life within the classroom so far as self-discipline or management is anxious. The classroom dimension considerations being raised by the union come throughout as irrelevant to me, as classroom dimension isn’t any completely different than it was once I was in highschool a long time in the past with 30-plus college students. The distinction was if any person acted out, the vice principal would cope with them, downside solved. Society expects our academics to teach their youngsters and instruct them on the principles of society, primarily offering an ethical compass, however there isn’t a help mechanism in place to assist academics coping with unruly college students. The present stance of the union presents zero safety on this space, and my opinion is that society as an entire will not be supportive of tossing extra money at this downside. The union is working off an previous script and must adapt. We’ve seen the automotive business fall — which unionized business goes to fall subsequent? Is the union actually serving to the academics or hurting them?

John Dean

Whitby

(That could be a widespread — and justifiable — grievance from academics. Makes you marvel why the unions aren’t combating for these helps)

FORD IS LOSING VOTES

Doug Ford must rethink his techniques. There’s a larger image right here. Ford is susceptible to shedding votes for the PCs, not gaining help of any variety. To pay dad and mom utilizing different taxpayers’ public funds that are forcefully faraway from us through taxes will not be the best way to construct Ontario nor the best way to maintain help for the get together. It’s very true if Doug believes the union leaders are the culprits on this bargaining. It’s simply plain unsuitable! He and all of the PC MPPs want to provide their heads a shake and do it smarter and decently. We pay sufficient. Why is he performing like a Liberal? In truth, for day by day of strikes, there must be a zero.1% deduction from the rise the province is providing within the bargaining. That alone ought to settle it earlier than later.

Nick Chicken

Richmond Hill

(It isn’t unreasonable to counsel that no matter is paid out must be lowered from the entire compensation bundle which is in the end determined upon. If the Ford authorities doesn’t stand sturdy now, the unions will simply be again at it many times and once more)