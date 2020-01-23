Letters to the Editor, Jan. 23

PEART WAS PRICELESS

So, Neal Peart has died. He was not the very best drummer on the earth that everybody stated. In my opinion, he was the most important drummer of the century. Nobody else might deal with the quantity of drumming tools, he knew by sound and unimaginable reflex the place and when to create the music for the very best Canadian rock band of all time, Rush. He ought to go down as the final word expertise in drumming historical past.

R. Pocius



Oakville

(He ought to and can)

GET BACK TO WORK

I’m so sick and uninterested in lecturers at all times whining about incomes more cash. I’m a custodian and we work from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., nearly as exhausting as lecturers, conserving the varsity clear, sanitized, secure, mechanically sound, blue- and green-bin pleasant, and grounds clear of ice and snow. We additionally restore, fabricate and set up/take away issues on a regular basis. True, our work is extra bodily whereas theirs is completely psychological and emotional, however we earn a lot lower than they do. A younger trainer simply beginning out earns nearly as a lot as a custodian and their pay raises robotically yearly till after solely seven to 9 years they’re incomes as much as $100,000 relying on what additional programs they’ve taken throughout that point. This consists of librarians and gymnasium lecturers. Caretakers grudgingly settled for a 1% pay elevate. So ought to the lecturers. Class sizes have been upwards of 26 to 30 for years. It’s not a brand new factor. They’ve academic assistants to assist in the extra populated school rooms and so they earn even lower than caretakers so the board and the federal government are saving cash there. Give up protesting and go do your job.

B. Lightbound



Aurora

(You may have clearly articulated what so many people really feel too)

NOT TO BE TRUSTED

Army regimes of the world have sacrificed significantly in Afghanistan, whether or not for oil or gold — they wish to stay within the nation for so long as attainable and never go away from the soil. With Donald Trump’s enterprise profile, the individuals will possible not see any peace in Afghanistan. As nicely, from the present tensions within the Center East with Iran and Iraq, these tensions present Center East troubles will possible not finish in 2020 and as a substitute develop additional. Governments speak about stability all around the world, however they don’t speak about the best way to convey it. Stability can solely be introduced by civil organizations and civilians, not by governments who say one factor and do one other factor. With the attainable impeachment of Trump, the People are prone to push him off the political race in 2020, which would go away the job to a different successor. In the meantime, political evaluation clearly reveals that peace and ceasefire possible received’t occur in Afghanistan this yr as a result of Trump’s phrases are merely not trustable — profitable an election is extra essential for him.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai



Ottawa

(It’s true the president has demonstrated an unfamiliarity with the reality. However the issues within the Center East will not be of his making)